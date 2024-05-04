John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

When it comes to finding high yielding dividend stocks, there's no shortage of them within the Business Development Company category. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is one of the stronger performing BDCs within the space because it has provided both a high level of income as well as price appreciation. For such a strong BDC, I was surprised to find out that this company wasn't as popular and it didn't get as much coverage as some of its peers within the space. Perhaps this is because it's a much smaller BDC, having a market cap of only $627M.

Despite the smaller size, we can see that FDUS has outperformed a lot of industry peers that have much more of a cult following. FDUS has delivered a total return of nearly 57% which is much higher than peers such as Ares Capital (ARCC), Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN), Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL), and Golub Capital (GBDC) just to name a few. Despite having a similar business objective and portfolio makeup as some of these peers, what causes FDUS to outperform by such a large margin?

Well, I believe that this has a lot to do with the vulnerability to interest rates. It seems like FDUS's portfolio companies may produce higher yields in this rate environment based on the price growth, dividend raises, and the unusually high growth of your dividend income during the last 2 year period. First for some context, Fidus Investment is a business development company that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to companies that cannot go to traditional banks. FDUS's focus is on lower middle market companies that have an EBITDA between $5 - $30M. They also focus on businesses that have diversified customers and suppliers as well as sizeable equity cushions.

Portfolio & Strategy

Within FDUS's debt investment portfolio, there are currently 87 active portfolio companies and 4 portfolio companies that sold their underlying operations. These 4 portfolio companies might contribute to boosted NII going forward as the sale of these operations / assets may mean that FDUS recognizes some investment gains from the sales.

These extra funds can be repurposed and reinvested back into the portfolio. Of these 87 portfolio companies, 48 of them are on a variable rate debt setup. This means that about 72.5% of their portfolio has floating rate exposure which has driven the price and dividend growth. The remaining portion of their portfolio sits on a fixed rate basis. The weighted average yield on their investments sit at 14%.

Their strategy of focusing on lower middle market companies leaves a lot of potential for growth. The overall lower middle market tier has more than 100,000 individual companies within. This is to FDUS's benefit as companies in this space usually have limited access to wider capital markets. Most importantly, companies within this space have protections and covenants in place that allow for an active risk management approach since the Great Recession happened.

In addition, their investment make up mostly consists of 1st lien senior secured debt. This offers the greatest level of protection according to the corporate capital structure in the case of defaults and liquidations. Having the majority of the portfolio classified as 1st lien senior secured helps achieve some layer of risk management. To help mitigate any concentration risk, the portfolio is also diversified across many different industries. Roughly 36% of the portfolio is exposed to the tech sector, consisting of IT software, services, and equipment. This is followed by business services at approximately 13.6%, and component manufacturing at 7.4%.

Financials & Dividend

To kick off the month of May, FDUS reported their Q1 earnings. They raked in a NII (net investment income) of $0.57 per share, amounting to a total of $17.6M for the quarter. However, the reported NII came in slightly below Q1's $0.59 per share of the prior year. Even though NII per share decreased, regular NII grew from $14.7M reported in Q1 of 2023 for a total increase of 19.7%. The increase can be attributed to a rise in total interest income, amounting to $3.6M.

Since FDUS is much smaller in size compared to some of its peers, it's nice to see that management is taking an active approach to grow their portfolio and amplify returns. They've allocated $146M towards investments in debt and equity securities, with a portion of that going towards seven new portfolio company investments. In this high interest rate environment, the new portfolio company investments should result in growth of NII.

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 8.4%. In addition to the base dividend, management has also declared another supplemental dividend of $0.16 per share, payable in June later this year. The best part of this high dividend yield is that it's fully covered with a wide margin of safety. As mentioned, NII was reported in at $0.59 per share. This represents a coverage rate of 137% which means that there is enough extra cash flow to cushion a loss in portfolio company or underperformance due to market conditions.

Unfortunately, the current dividend yield sits well-below the 4 year average dividend yield of 12.05% because of the recent price run up. Since the dividend yield has been slightly raised over time, this may indicate that the price is trading at a premium. The dividend has really grown in this high interest rate environment as well. We can use the 3 year dividend CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.56% as reinforcement of this. Compare this to the 10 year dividend CAGR of only 1.01% and the picture is even more clear.

Even looking at the dividend income growth from an investment of $10,000, the picture becomes even more obvious. FDUS has really benefit from the rising rate environment but unfortunately the growth of the dividend has not been strong when rates are low and a bit more steady. Assuming an initial investment of $10,000 a decade ago, your dividend income would've started out as $1,170 annually. Fast forward to the full year results of 2023, your dividend income would now be over $7,300 while your position size would have grown to nearly $60,000.

While FDUS has definitely been a top choice in this rising rate environment, I'm not so sure the same can be said when rates do start to go back down. While I don't think rates will get as low as the near-zero levels they once were, I do think they will eventually drop. When that happens, NII may not be able to fully support the current distribution but it's too soon to make any assumptions yet since that time has not come.

Valuation

Admittedly, FDUS does trade at a higher premium to NAV (net asset value) than typical. The price has traded at an average discount to NAV of -1.39% over the last three year period. However, the price currently trades at a premium to NAV of 5.7%. The recent price run has really made entry here less attractive as the premium now sits close to the previous highs of 2021.

The price is up over 45% in the last five year period and I fear that entering here at the all time highs wouldn't be wise. Whenever rates actually do come back down, I stay cautious that the price may retract to the downside. After all, that's a fair assumption based on the recent price relation to the changing rate environment. As a quick reference, the average Wall St. price target sits at $21 per share which represents a potential upside of 3.50% from the current price level. I tend to disagree as I believe that a shrinking interest rate would negatively impact NII by decreasing the amount of net interest income the fund receives.

With the release of the latest CPI report, we saw an increase in inflation. When combined with a strong labor market, the Fed just has no incentive as of yet to stimulate the economy with a rate cut. As a result, the consensus is that the next real possibility of a rate cut will happen in September of 2024. As shown in the graphic above, the latest forecast now sees rates staying above the 5% mark, compared to the earlier estimates from 3 months ago that saw rates dropping down to 4%.

Risk Profile

Something that stood out to me was the amount of portfolio companies that are in non-accrual status. For a relatively small BDC, the non-accrual rate seems a bit high at 3.1% at cost. This non-accrual rate represents the percentage of portfolio companies that no longer contribute to FDUS's total net investment income. These portfolio companies usually have to fail to pay their debt obligations for at least 90 - 120 days before its classified at non-accrual status. For reference, here are some of the non-accrual rates for much larger BDCs.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT): 0.7% non-accrual rate.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.3% non-accrual rate.

FS KKR (FSK): 8.9% non-accrual rate.

For a BDC with a lower market cap and total AUM, I believe that even a 3.1% non-accrual rate is more impactful because there's less room for error. For example, FS KKR Capital Corp has a market cap of $5.4B so a 8.9% may even be less meaningful if there are other parts of the business to offset.

Lastly, FDUS's debt maturity schedule sees $250M of debt due in 2026. While there is still about a year and a half of runway left before this point, I anticipate that they'll be able to cover this without any trouble when you consider their current $1.3B in cash from operations. Debt amounts after 2026 are well managed.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Fidus Investment has done extremely well in this rapidly rising rate environment. Their debt portfolio consists of 72.5% floating rate investments that have been able to capitalize on the current environment. However, I believe that lower interest rates threaten the BDC's total return potential since historical data shows us moderate growth in price and income during years of a low interest rate.

However, FDUS sits at a higher valuation as the price trades near all time highs and at a premium to NAV above what is considered its typical range. In addition, I believe their 3.1% non-accrual cost is a bit high when you consider FDUS is a much smaller BDC than other popular peers. With such a lower market cap, non-accruals are much more crucial since there's less room for failure. As a result, I rate FDUS as a Hold for now. I may revisit my assessment once rates drop to see how FDUS manages and whether or not the distribution can be maintained.