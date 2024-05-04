U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Viking Trades Up After Completing The Year's Largest US IPO To Date

May 04, 2024 3:52 AM ETVIK, SOWG, CCIXU, DTSQU, ZK, PAL, SVCO, LRTX, NNE, KMCM
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.13K Followers

Summary

  • Cruise operator Viking Holdings led the week’s deals, completing the year’s largest US IPO to date.
  • Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IX raised $250 million in the first blank check IPO in over a month.
  • Six listings are currently scheduled for the week ahead, three of which plan to raise over $100 million.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Cruise operator Viking (VIK) led the week's deals, completing the year's largest US IPO to date. It was joined by a small uplisting and a blank check company.

Viking Holdings priced an upsized deal above the midpoint to

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.13K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIK--
Viking Holdings Ltd
SOWG--
Sow Good Inc.
CCIXU--
Churchill Capital Corp IX
DTSQU--
DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation
ZK--
ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News