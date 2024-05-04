da-kuk

Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) aged somewhat decently because the stock delivered a modest positive return since December 2023. The stock lagged the broader U.S. market over the same period, but I remain bullish because the company recently delivered another stellar quarter, and all key operating metrics show robust trends. The valuation is still very attractive, and that is also the reason why I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating.

Recent developments

MELI released its latest quarterly earnings on May 2, delivering solid positive surprise for both revenue and the adjusted EPS. Revenue grew by staggering 36% YoY and the EPS almost doubling, from $3.97 to $6.78.

Seeking Alpha

The revenue and EPS strength positively affected the cash flow statement. Cash from operations almost doubled YoY, from $859 to $1,512. The company generated almost $400 million in levered free cash flow [FCF] in Q1, also multiple times more than it did during the same quarter last year. All these positives helped to significantly fortify MELI's balance sheet. The company currently has a $6 billion cash pile and its net cash position improved sequentially from $686 million to $964 million. When we zoom out to more quarters, we see that over the last four quarters MELI significantly improved its financial position from $2.2 billion in net debt to almost a billion in net cash. This is a crucial bullish sign indicating that the management is very disciplined in terms of capital allocation and prioritizes improvement of MELI's financial flexibility.

Seeking Alpha

Now, let me deep dive into MELI's fresh earnings report to explain why I believe that the company is likely to sustain stellar revenue growth momentum for longer. The company demonstrated growth across all products and services: both Commerce and Fintech. This indicates that the company has a strong revenue mix and both lines of business experience solid growth momentum.

MELI's latest earnings presentation

It is also crucial that MELI's business is spread across the largest Latin America's economies, which helps in mitigating geographic concentration risks. For instance, in Q1 Argentina demonstrated weakness, but it was by far offset by impressive performance in Brazil and Mexico. According to International Trade Administration, Brazil's e-commerce market is expected to compound with a 14.3% CAGR by 2026. Mexico's e-commerce market is projected to growth with a 12.4% CAGR over the next decade. That said, even if Argentina continues to struggle for longer, MELI has two big markets which are expected to continue demonstrating solid e-commerce over the long-term. From the Fintech business perspective, future also looks bright as Boston Consulting Group forecasts that the Latin American fintech industry will be led by Brazil and Mexico and is poised to compound with a 29% CAGR by 2030.

MELI's latest earnings presentation

MELI's growth in Commerce appears to be of a high-quality because the business demonstrated robust growth across all key drivers. Brazil and Mexico demonstrated a 30% FX [foreign exchange] neutral gross merchandise value [GMV] YoY growth, which is a robust dynamic. The number of items sold grew by 25% YoY and unique buyers grew by 16% YoY. That said, MELI's Commerce growth was fueled by the double-digit strength in all three key variables, which means that the robust momentum is likely to sustain for longer.

MELI's latest earnings presentation

The Fintech business demonstrated even more impressive growth across key metrics. Monthly active users [MAU] growth accelerated to 38% YoY and there are currently 49 million users of Mercado Pago. Strength in MAU dynamic backed solid growth in assets under management [AUM], which grew by 90% YoY. Fintech's credit portfolio's growth was robust as well with a 46% YoY increase. It is also crucial to emphasize that the credit card portfolio recorded a staggering 132% YoY growth.

MELI's latest earnings presentation

Since MELI is should enjoy synergies by being both a Commerce and a Fintech business, I also want to emphasize the strength in acquiring. The acquiring total payment volume [TPV] grew by 26% YoY and the growth has been solid both on- and off-platform. Let us also not forget about merchants, another crucial part of MELI's ecosystem. The proportion of monthly active sellers with credit grew from 7.9% to 16.9% YoY, which is another positive sign. The more flexibility of payment terms merchants offer to users, the higher is the probability of a further growth in GMV.

MELI's latest quarterly earnings

Last but not least, the company is quite successful in converting key operating metrics and top line strength into profitability expansion. MELI demonstrated a solid improvement both in the operating and net income margin on a YoY basis and sequentially. Apart from revenue growth, profitability expansion was driven by the significantly improved Commerce take rate, from 17.8% to 22% YoY. Brazil's and Mexico's Fintech take rates dynamic has also been robust, but it was offset by weakness in Argentina.

Valuation update

MELI rallied by 27% over the last twelve months, slightly better than the broader U.S. stock market. The YTD performance has been more modest so far with a slightly below 4% rally. MELI's current valuation ratios look extremely attractive compared to the company's historical averages. That said, I believe that MELI appears to be very attractively valued from the perspective of ratios.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at multiples is insufficient to me, so I proceed with a discounted cash flow [DCF] simulation with a 13.5% WACC. I rely on consensus revenue estimates for my DCF, which projects a 17% CAGR for the next decade. This might appear too optimistic for some, but I would like to remind that e-commerce penetration is still low in Latin America and expected to reach 16% only in 2025. The same source adds context that in China and South Korea, penetration of e-commerce is substantially higher at 30%. That said, there is still a vast potential for MELI's Commerce business to deliver double-digit growth. Latin America's fintech market is projected to grow with a 26.2% CAGR, which is also a robust tailwind for MELI. Therefore, I believe that a 17% revenue CAGR is fairly conservative. To be conservative, I expect a flat 22.9% FCF margin, which is MELI's TTM level ex-stock-based compensation.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the fair value of the business is $165 billion. This is more than two times higher than MELI's current market cap, meaning that the stock is massively undervalued.

Risks to consider

Despite being an established profitable player leading in its geographic areas, MELI is an extremely volatile stock. The last 52-weeks range spans from $1,063 to $1,825 and I believe that not any investor will be able to tolerate such a volatility. Moreover, when I look at MELI's share price chart over the last five years, I see that $1,900 is a strong resistance level and once the stock hits this level again investors might see a new pullback in the share price. Investors should be aware that MELI is certainly a long-term play and I recommend to dollar average to mitigate the substantial volatility risk.

Seeking Alpha

MercadoLibre operates across emerging markets which is inherently riskier because political and legal institutions are still evolving and are less stable compared to developed economies. This instability might lead to sudden changes in governmental policies, regulations, and taxation. Currencies of emerging economies are also inherently more volatile compared to USD or EUR. For example, Argentina's peso might demonstrate up to 50% plunge within relatively short timeframes. Brazilian Real is a more stable currency, but it still notably weakened against the U.S. Dollar over the last decade. Before investing in MELI, investors should be aware of political and substantial foreign exchange risks.

Data by YCharts

Bottom line

To conclude, MELI is still a "Strong Buy". The business appears to be moving into right direction as all key operating metrics expand. It is also crucial that MELI is able to convert operating strength into financial success, which creates more opportunities to reinvest in growth. Last but not least, the stock is very attractively valued with a 116% upside potential.