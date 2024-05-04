Technip Energies N.V. (THNPY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Phillip Lindsay - Head of Investor Relations
Arnaud Pieton - Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Vibert - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bertrand Hodee - Kepler Cheuvreux
Richard Dawson - Berenberg
Victoria McCulloch - RBC
Guillaume Delaby - Bernstein
Guilherme Levy - Morgan Stanley
Jean-Luc Romain - CIC Market Solutions
Kate O'Sullivan - Citi
Daniel Thomson - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Technip Energies First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Phillip Lindsay, Head of Investor Relations of Technip Energies. Please go ahead, sir.

Phillip Lindsay

Thank you, Judith. Hello and welcome to Technip Energies financial results for the first quarter of 2024. On the call today our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will provide an overview of our Q1 performance and business highlights followed by Bruno, who will provide more details on our financial results. We'll then open the call for questions. Before we start, I would encourage you to take note of the forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.

Arnaud Pieton

Thank you, Phil, and welcome everyone to our results presentation for the first quarter where I will begin with the highlights. Q1 represents a solid quarter for Technip Energies with continued focus on operational excellence, good commercial momentum and progress in delivering on our 2024 strategic objectives. We delivered a strong financial performance with adjusted revenue of €1.5 billion, up 5% year-on-year and adjusted recurring EBIT margin of 7.3%, which puts us on track to deliver

