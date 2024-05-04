Pla2na

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) has a diversified collection of businesses which together, under Nelnet's conglomerate structure trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. After a tough 2023, I believe management will get back to their previous ways of compounding capital smartly at attractive rates through re-investments in their businesses and share buybacks. With downside supported by their book value at $88, I see an attractive risk reward to go LONG Nelnet today.

Company Overview

Nelnet is a diversified holding company based in Lincoln, Nebraska that began with a student loan business. Today the business has diversified away from student loans into multiple other businesses encompassing software, payment processing, solar energy development and even banking services. As a conglomerate, Nelnet's goal is to re-invest their cash flows into their subsidiaries and earn a high rate of return. As shown below, Nelnet has a successful track record of growing book value at a CAGR of over 10% since 2014.

Last year was a speed bump in the compounding story with just a 2.2% increase in book value. This was largely due to management's actions related to hedging their interest rates during the banking crisis in March 2023. Although their actions helped improve the company's liquidity position during the crisis, it came at the expense of some of the gains from their investments. Additionally headwinds in the residential solar installation market led to management deciding to cease it operations and focus solely on the commercial sector. This resulted in a write down of $21 million dollars, along with a pre-tax operating loss of $34 million from the solar business, as mentioned in the 2023 shareholder letter. This resulted in Nelnet only earning a Return on Equity of 3% last year compared to their 5-year average of 10%.

Why intrinsic value for Nelnet is much higher than its book value

The above image taken from the company's 2023 shareholder letter, shows management's estimate of the Book value of the company. Due to the accounting rules associated with their associated businesses, I believe that Book value materially understates the intrinsic value of Nelnet as a whole.

A major contributor to Nelnet's earnings is its Business Services subsidiary, NBS. Being mainly a software business, like all other software businesses it is carried on the balance sheet at a value much lower than its intrinsic value. Additionally Nelnet's solar business is valued at -$120 million despite more than $175 million that has been deployed towards it. This is mainly due to how this entity is structured and how the accounting rules work, since management still expects to make a positive return on the invested capital here. This was previously highlighted by CEO Jeffrey Noordhoek in the 2022 shareholder letter. He wrote:

Although, in certain circumstances, the accounting rules require we book upfront losses on these investments, we know we’re creating real long-term value. This can adversely impact near-term GAAP earnings and create choppiness in our year-to-year earnings, but we are bullish and excited about the prospects for these businesses.

Therefore instead of relying on its book value, I will walk through each of Nelnet's main subsidiaries and try to estimate their intrinsic value through alternate valuation methods.

My approach to valuing Nelnet

Nelnet Business Services (NBS)

This segment of Nelnet is the one I find most attractive due to its strong business model and consistent growth in profitability. NBS provides software and payments solutions for educational organizations. Its services are used in K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and even churches in both the US and internationally. As stated in the company's 2023 Annual report, the revenue from this segment last year was $463.3 million and operating income was $91.1 which translates to a margin close to 20%.

Graph created from company data

As seen from the figure above, this segment has been highly profitable for Nelnet with earnings growing at 10% over the last four years. Although Nelnet does not break down the retention metrics for NBS, I expect it to be above 95% like other SaaS businesses, as their software and tools are deeply entrenched within the administration of these organizations and therefore would be difficult to replace.

For a high-quality software and payments processing business like NBS that is showing good organic growth, I think a relevant market multiple of 15 is warranted. Similar businesses such as Toast (TOST) and Shift4 (FOUR) trade at multiples above 20. At a multiple of 15, the NBS segment alone would be valued at $1.4 billion.

Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) and Nelnet bank

This segment is the major contributor towards Nelnet's reported book value. It comprises of the investments in different loans and other assets that Nelnet has made and held under the Nelnet bank.

Graph created from company data

Additionally, NFS also contains FFELP student loans and other student loans which had been made previously. These loans are yet to be collected and are guaranteed by the government. New loans cannot be made, but NFS is expected to collect almost $700 million in the next three years and a total of $1.3 billion until 2036 as shown in the figure above.

Together with the equity value of its other investments, management's figure for book value of NFS and Nelnet bank is $2.6 billion. I will conservatively value this segment at 1 times Book value. Given Nelnet's history of compounding book value, I think it is justified to assume that these cash flows will be re-invested at close to 10% returns and therefore could warrant an even higher value of up to 1.2 times book value.

Venture capital investments (HUDL)

Nelnet has a VC portfolio comprising of investments in 91 entities and funds which it values at $285.5 million. The most interesting investment with the largest upside is Hudl, a video review and performance analysis tool that is used by around 200k teams across many sports. Even though its 20% ownership stake in HUDL is carried at around $165 million, I believe it is worth much more than that.

I estimate that a typical HUDL sports package would be around $2000 a year. If we assume that the 200k teams pay this amount, it results in a total revenue of $400 million, which is recurring in nature. Even at a significant discount to peers who likewise have a dominant market position with recurring revenues such as Adobe (ADBE) and Intuit (INTU), I believe a 6 times revenue multiple is warranted. This would value HUDL at $2.4 billion and Nelnet's stake at $480 million.

Other businesses

Nelnet has several other businesses which are valuable and contribute positively towards Nelnet's intrinsic value. It has a fibre optics business which it owns 48% of, after selling the majority stake for $197 million in 2020. It has a student loan servicing business called Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS) which had net income of $77.7 million and $64.4 million in 2023 and 2022 respectively. NDS has however been impacted recently due to government actions related to student loan servicing and is therefore harder to value.

Nelnet is also involved in solar energy development through its subsidiary Nelnet Renewable Services and has deployed around $200 million into projects which also receive government tax credits in return. Lastly, Nelnet's VC portfolio excluding HUDL is carried at a value of $120 million.

Sum of the parts

Valuation based on my estimates

Based on my analysis, I have listed down my estimates for the value of each of Nelnet's business segments as shown in the figure above. Nelnet's Other business segment is less straightforward to value, but in my base case scenario, I assign them an equity value of $1 billion.

I conservatively arrive at an equity value for Nelnet of $5.4 billion. This implies a share price of $145, which is 50% higher than where the share price trades today. In an even more conservative scenario where the market assumes no value to its 'Other' business segment, Nelnet would still be valued at $4.5 billion or $121/share. This still represents a 25% upside from today's price.

My concerns regarding Nelnet and why I am still comfortable with it

My biggest concern as a shareholder is that going forward, management will have limited opportunities to deploy their cash at high rates of return. Last year was an instance where returns were below expectations. However, I believe last year was only a minor setback that does not change the overall picture of the last decade, but I will be closely watching their capital deployment this year.

Another concern for shareholders has been the opaqueness with regards to some of their businesses. Since not all operating metrics of the business are shared publicly, besides tracking the book value it is difficult to estimate the returns on capital that this management is achieving.

Despite these risks, at today's valuation I believe investors are well-compensated due to the limited downside potential. With Nelnet's extremely conservative book value at $88, I think this will act as a floor for the stock price. Moreover, their share repurchases will become increasingly more value accretive at prices below where it trades today.

What I am watching out for in upcoming earnings reports

I will track the growth in the NBS segment and ensure that it is continuing its healthy growth above 10%. It is also important to understand where management plans to deploy the cash coming from the FFELP loans and how they are ensuring that they are not repeating the same mistakes from 2023. Lastly, I expect significantly more cash flow to be deployed towards share repurchases compared to the $28 million spent last year.

Conclusion

Nelnet has a collection of very good businesses with profitable growth. The management team has a track record of smart capital allocation and I believe they will continue to do so in the future. Trading at a large discount to its intrinsic value with estimated downside protection to book value, I believe Nelnet provides an attractive risk reward for investors to go Long this name.