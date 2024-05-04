Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Camila Toledo - Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Mario Leao - Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo Alejo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Vaz - Safra Bank
Mario Pierry - Bank of America
Eduardo Rosman - with BTG
Thiago Batista - UBS
Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan
Eduardo Nishio - from Genial
Brian Flores - Citibank
Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Gustavo Schroden - Bradesco BBI

Camila Toledo

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning to be with us during the Results for the First Quarter 2024. This event is being broadcast live from our headquarters in Sao Paulo and, as always, it will be divided into three parts. First our CEO, Mario Leao, will talk about the main highlights of the period and also the strategies by which we will continue to direct our growth in the coming quarters.

Next, our CFO, Gustavo Alejo, will present a detailed analysis of our performance. And finally, we will have our Q&A session, during which you will be able to interact directly with our leadership.

Before we begin, I would like to give you some instructions. We have three audio options on the screen, all the content in Portuguese, all the content in English or the original audio. The first two options will have simultaneous translation. To choose an option, just click on the button at the bottom center of your screen. To ask questions during the Q&A session, simply click on the hand icon at the bottom of your screen. Questions will be answered in the language in which they are asked. Today's presentation is now available to download from our IR website.

Now I hand it

