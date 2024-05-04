Will U.S. Economy Stabilize In Q2 2024 After 2 Quarterly Downshifts?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.4K Followers

Summary

  • Preliminary estimates of second quarter US GDP activity suggest output may stabilize after two straight quarters of slower growth, based on the median for a set of nowcasts compiled by CapitalSpectator.com.
  • If Friday’s median Q2 nowcast is correct, the economy will post its first improvement over the previous quarter since the surge in output in 2023’s Q3.
  • Some analysts warn that stagflation is a rising risk for the US.

U.S. Banking System Secure, Bank Bailout FDIC

Douglas Rissing

Preliminary estimates of second quarter US GDP activity suggest output may stabilize after two straight quarters of slower growth, based on the median for a set of nowcasts compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. This estimate should be viewed cautiously this early in

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.4K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News