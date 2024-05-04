Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCPK:RAIFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Johann Strobl - Chief Executive Officer
Hannes Mosenbacher - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux
Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca
Johannes Thormann - HSBC
Ibrahim Saeed - JPMorgan
Matt Nimetz - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call of the Raiffeisen Bank International. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Johann Strobl, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Johann Strobl

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to RBI’s Q1 update call. Allow me to begin with a brief overview of our financial results.

Consolidated profit in the quarter was EUR664 million and more importantly EUR333 million excluding the contributions from Russia and Belarus. Topline trends are relatively stable despite modest growth and of course supported by very low risk costs and lower resolution fund contributions. Return on equity comes in at 15% for the Group and just around 10% when excluding Russia and Belarus. Finally, the CET1 ratio is stable in the quarter, both for the consolidated group and for the perimeter, excluding Russia and Belarus.

Moving to my next slide. Loan growth is around 1%, primarily from short-dated business in Vienna. In our core customer business we saw decent new lending in retail unsecured, while mortgages and corporate lending trends were otherwise pretty tame.

NII was down a bit in the quarter, mainly in Central Europe where Hungary and Czech Republic feel the impact from rate cuts and to a lesser extent weaker FX rates versus Europe. These are down on the quarter as we usually see

