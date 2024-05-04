Uniti Group: One Day Of Carnage Results In A Fantastic Opportunity

May 04, 2024 9:05 AM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Stock7 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Uniti Group's stock plunged 26.4% after announcing lower-than-expected Q1 revenue and a merger with Windstream.
  • The merger clears up uncertainty regarding master leases between the two companies and expands Uniti Group's fiber network.
  • The combined company has potential for significant upside, with a fair value estimate of $10.81 per share, representing a 143.8% increase.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business males shaking hands with blood

Henrik Sorensen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

May 3rd was a brutal, bloody day for shareholders of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT). Shares of the business plunged, closing down 26.4%, after two different developments occurred. First, the company announced financial results covering the first quarter of

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.95K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UNIT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on UNIT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNIT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News