Background

Welcome back to the sixth edition of Bank Buzz, where we cover the community bank sector, with a specific focus on mutual conversions, our favorite niche.

We enjoy following this space as many of these little banks are inexpensive and possess multiple catalysts to materially increase shareholder value. Our approach is to identify conversions trading below tangible book value with overcapitalized balance sheets, solid asset quality, and shareholder-friendly management teams.

And then wait for leadership to unleash the catalysts.

In today’s article, we'll provide a handful of quick observations and then review NECB.

Comp Table & Quick Takes

For our mutual conversion universe, we are about halfway through earnings season, with ten of our 21 banks reporting 1Q results.

Comp Table (SEC filings & Internal Analysis)

Although the year-to-date return for the peer set is zero, the variance between individual stocks is quite significant. Much of the group tends to trade together, so this is an interesting period.

For example, looking at the winners, Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCQX:MSVB) is up 40% following its agreement to be acquired by Beacon Credit Union. And First Seacoast Bancorp (FSEA) bounced 13% due primarily to the initiation of a stock repurchase plan. The bank intends to acquire about 10% of shares (~508,000) outstanding as soon as practicable. Trading at 66% of tangible book value, this is a smart use of capital.

At the other end of the spectrum, BV Financial (BVFL) and Midland States (MSBI) have sank 25% and 14% respectively, due to asset quality concerns. HarborOne (HONE) and Ponce Financial (PDLB) are also down double-digits year-to-date.

Of the laggards, PDLB in particular, seems overdone. Shares trade at 76% of tangible book value and loan quality has remained solid. In addition, tangible book value has increased five consecutive quarters and almost 4% y/y. One challenge, although the bank does have a share repurchase plan, it has not been particularly active.

After a tough stretch, NB Bancorp (NBBK) has recovered, thanks in part to Piper Sandler, which recently initiated coverage with an Overweight rating, in-line with our opinion. The firm highlighted three potential catalysts, including "superior prospective EPS growth", share buybacks, and the inclusion in the Russell 2000 index during the June rebalance. We agree and would also underscore the recent insider buying activity.

Catalyst watch

William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN) marked its three-year conversion anniversary in March and can be acquired at any time.

In addition, four banks become acquisition targets in July, including: Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY), NorthEast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ: NECB TCBC), and Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS).

As mentioned above, BVFL is off to a rough start in 2024 and now trades at just 60% of tangible book value. However, we are only three months away from its one-year conversion anniversary, which creates the potential for a share repurchase announcement.

Given a recent dividend increase and aggressive share repurchase activity, we’re going to revisit NECB.

NECB - Executing the "Thrift Game Plan" Perfectly

Introduction

Headquartered in White Plains, NY, NECB is the holding company for Northeast Community Bank, which maintains eleven branch offices located in counties within New York state (Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan), and Massachusetts (Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk). In addition, the bank utilizes three loan production offices in New City, NY, White Plains, NY, and Danvers, MA.

With nearly $1.9 billion in assets, the bank’s primary focus is construction lending, with a specific emphasis on multi-family projects.

1Q results were solid with TBV increasing 1% q/q to $22.03, which is impressive given its dividend and share repurchase activity. Credit continues to remain solid, and management is allocating capital beautifully. Let’s dive into the details.

Our Investment Thesis

We are maintaining our strong buy rating of NECB due to the following:

Inexpensive: At Friday’s close ($16.64), the stock trades at only 76% of tangible book value ($22.03 per share) - a proxy for liquidation value. Despite a challenging operating environment, the bank is profitable and the valuation is a headscratcher.

Attractive Portfolio: Asset quality is excellent with a 1Q non-performing to total loan ratio of 0.27% consistent with the 0.28% recorded as of December 31, 2023. Their strategy of lending in “high demand-high absorption areas” appears to be a winner.

Multiple Catalysts: With a tangible capital to asset (TC/A) ratio of over 15%, NECB possesses a war chest of firepower. And this substantial liquidity is key to driving shareholder value as it provides the wherewithal to pay dividends, repurchase shares, and ramp loan growth.

Shareholder-friendly: When it comes to capital allocation, management is making all the right moves – driving loan growth, issuing dividends and aggressively repurchasing shares below book value. NECB increased its quarterly dividend from $0.06 to $0.10 (forward yield is currently 2.4%) and repurchased ~80k shares in 1Q.

Takeover Target: As mentioned above, NECB becomes buyout eligible in July, a typical outcome for thrifts. Various studies have shown that within five years of conversion, approximately 70% of demutualized banks have been acquired.

Valuation & Risks

In the past, thrifts have been acquired at approximately 130% of tangible book value on average. To err on the side of caution, our standard approach involves modeling an exit multiple of 120% of tangible book value.

For NECB, we forecast tangible book value per share to hold at ~$22, indicating an acquisition price of ~$26 per share or a 50%+ return (prior to dividends) over the next 12-14 months.

Potential risks to our thesis include:

Quality of the loan portfolio deteriorates. As a small community bank, NECB is significantly exposed to the economic conditions within its regional footprint and offers limited diversification due to its strategy of focusing on multi-family construction projects.

Leadership changes course and elects to hold excess capital (versus returning to shareholders via dividends and buybacks) or pursue a buyside acquisition.

Material change in the local competitive environment could slow growth or reduce profitability.

Final Thoughts

Down 6% YTD and trading at 76% of TBV, NECB looks attractive. We believe management will continue to follow the proven, shareholder-friendly "thrift game plan" which includes conservative organic growth, dividends, prudent buybacks, and ultimately a sale.

Although there are no guarantees in the equity market, we view NECB as a low downside holding, which conservatively offers 50% upside over the next 12–14 months.

Previous Editions

NB Bancorp Is Priced Below Liquidation Value And Insiders Are Buying

Northeast Community Bancorp Offers An Attractive Valuation And Upside

NB Bancorp Looks Inexpensive With Multiple Catalysts To Deliver Returns

2 Value Plays With Near-Term Catalysts

Buyback Bonanza At Small Cap Banks William Penn And Northeast Community

