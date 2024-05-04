NAVER Corporation (NHNCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2024 9:10 AM ETNAVER Corporation (NHNCF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

NAVER Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Soo-yeon Choi – Chief Executive Officer
Nam-Sun Kim – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Cha – Goldman Sachs
Seyon Park – Morgan Stanley
Donghwan Oh – Samsung Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning. I would like to thank the analysts and investors for joining NAVER's 2024 Q1 Earnings Presentation. As always, we have CEO, Soo-yeon Choi, and CFO, Nam-Sun Kim, joining us on our call today to walk you through NAVER's business highlights and strategies and financial highlights, after which, we will entertain your questions.

Please note that the earnings results are K-IFRS based provided for timely communications and have not yet been audited by an independent auditor and hence are subject to change after such review.

With that, I will turn it over to our CEO to present on business highlights.

Soo-yeon Choi

Good morning. I'm Soo-yeon Choi, the CEO. NAVER underwent organizational restructuring in early April, dividing its existing five CIC into 12 specialized units, product and platform focused on developing and designating new user experiences and technologies, business and services dedicated to exploring new business opportunities in enhancing services and content involved in discovering and delivering content types teller-to-user needs.

With this reshuffle, we aim to specialize and refine expertise in advertising, shopping and local markets to respond nimbly to market trends and proactively uncover new business opportunities. At the same time, through the product and platform unit, we aim to harness NAVER's core technologies such as AI, data and search, to provide differentiated experiences, fostering long-term technological growth and accelerating the strengthening of NAVER's capabilities.

Based on the related organizational structure, we plan to gradually introduce high-quality personalized content and feed format on suitable platforms from April onwards, starting with

Recommended For You

About NHNCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NHNCF

Trending Analysis

Trending News