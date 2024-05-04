INDA: Brace For India's Post-Election Upside

May 04, 2024 11:46 AM ETiShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)PIN, SMIN, FLIN, EPI, INDY2 Comments
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • India has cleared quite a few milestones through PM Modi's last two terms.
  • A third term, now well within reach, bodes well for equity performance over the next five years.
  • On balance, INDA continues to stand out within the India ETF universe.

A closeup picture of a card with text- Lok Sabha elections 2024, held in front of parliament building.

Chinmayi Shroff/iStock via Getty Images

India's equity market has historically stood out as one of the few countries in Asia capable of compounding capital at above-par rates. This trend has only accelerated since Prime Minister Modi and his 'Bharatiya Janata Party' (also the 'BJP') took

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.87K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INDA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on INDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INDA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News