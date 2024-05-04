El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ira Fils - CFO
Elizabeth Williams - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company
Andy Barish - Jefferies
Vincent Sengelmann - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the El Pollo Loco First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in listen-only mode. And the line will be open for your question following the presentation. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, May 2, 2024.

And now, I would like to turn the conference over to Ira Fils, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Ira Fils

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. By now, everyone should have access to our first quarter 2024 earnings release. If not, it can be found at www.elpolloloco.com in the Investor Relations section.

Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements, including statements related to our growth opportunities, strategic operating initiatives, expectations regarding sales and margins, potential changes to our product platforms, capital expenditure plans, expectations regarding kiosk rollouts, the ability of our franchisees to drive growth, expectations regarding commodity and wage inflation, remodel plans and our 2024 guidance, among others.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we currently expect. We refer you to our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the year ended 2023 previously filed as well as our Form 10-Q for the first quarter to be filed for a more

Recommended For You

About LOCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOCO

Trending Analysis

Trending News