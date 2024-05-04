Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2024 11:15 AM ETTiptree Inc. (TIPT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott McKinney - Chief Financial Officer
Michael Barnes - Executive Chairman of the Board

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Tiptree Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Scott McKinney, Chief Financial Officer for Tiptree. Thank you, Scott. You may begin.

Scott McKinney

Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Michael Barnes, our Executive Chairman; and Jonathan Ilany, CEO.

Some of our comments today will contain forward-looking statements, and actual future results may differ materially. Please see our most recent SEC filings, which identify the principal risks and uncertainties that could affect future performance.

In today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial metrics, which are described in more detail in our presentation. Reconciliations of these metrics and additional disclosures can be found in our SEC filings, the appendix to our presentation, and on our website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Barnes

Thank you, Scott, and good morning to everyone. As you may have seen through our earnings release yesterday evening, Tiptree had a great quarter and is off to an excellent start to the year. Revenues increased by 31%, and our collective businesses produced a 19.5% annualized adjusted return on equity.

Fortegra continued to deliver with $663 million of gross written premiums and equivalents, while growing adjusted net income by 49% versus the first quarter of 2023. The combined ratio improved to 90%, demonstrating the consistent underwriting performance and continued efficiencies as the business grows.

At the end of the quarter, Tiptree and Warburg Pincus contributed just under $40 million of capital to

Recommended For You

About TIPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TIPT

Trending Analysis

Trending News