Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFPUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCPK:CFPUF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Don Kayne - President CEO, Canfor Corporation
Kevin Edgson - President and CEO, Canfor Pulp
Pat Elliott - Chief Financial Officer, SVP of Sustainability
Kevin Pankratz - SVP of Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank
Sean Steuart - TD Securities Cowen
Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets
Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Canfor and Canfor Pulp's First Quarter Analyst Call [Operator Instructions]. During this call, Canfor and Canfor Pulp's Chief Financial Officer will be referring to a slide presentation that is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Also, the companies would like to point out that this call will include forward-looking statements. So please refer to the press releases for the associated risks of such statements.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Don Kayne, Canfor Corporation's President Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, Mr. Kayne.

Don Kayne

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. I'm going to make a few comments before I turn things over to Kevin Edgson, Canfor Pulp President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pat Elliott, Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp and our Senior Vice President of Sustainability; and additionally, we are joined by Kevin Pankratz, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Before talking about our financial results, I'll share a few Q1 business updates. As you know, over the past decade, we have been focused on building a globally diversified operating platform by increasing our footprint in the US South and Europe, while working towards a smaller but stronger

