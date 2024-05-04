AutoCanada Inc. (AOCIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCPK:AOCIF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Antony - Executive Chairman
Azim Lalani - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets
Michael Doumet - Scotiabank
Krista Friesen - CIBC

Operator

Thank you for joining AutoCanada's conference call to discuss the financial results for the First Quarter of 2024 and its strategic plans moving forward. I'm Chris, your moderator for today's call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. I encourage you to review AutoCanada's filings on SEDAR for a discussion of these risks, the first quarter news release, financial statements and MD&A. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. If you'd like to ask a question on your phone. I'd like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada Inc. Please go ahead.

Paul Antony

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. I appreciate you joining us today as we discuss our recent financial performance and the transformational changes we're making to position AutoCanada for long-term success. As you've seen from our financial results, we faced significant headwinds in the past quarter, primarily driven by challenging macroeconomic and market conditions. Despite our best efforts, these conditions impacted our top-line growth and profitability during the quarter. However, I want to emphasize that we remain confident in our ability to navigate through these challenges and emerge stronger on the other side. Our first quarter results reflect the impact of replenishing new light

