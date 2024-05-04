Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brad Wilson - SVP, IR and Treasurer
John Marchioni - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony Harnett - SVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer
Dean Criscitiello - KBW
Matt Carletti - Citizens JMP
Grace Carter - Bank of America
Bob Farnam - Janney

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Selective Insurance Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Wilson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Brad Wilson

Good morning, and thank you for joining Selective's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, we posted our earnings press release and financial supplement on the Investors section of our Web site, selective.com. A replay of this webcast will be posted there shortly after this call. Today, we will discuss our financial performance, market conditions and expectations for the next three quarters of 2024. John Marchioni, our Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Harnett, our Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, will make remarks before we move to our question-and-answer session. Our commentary today references non-GAAP measures, which we believe make it easier for investors to evaluate our insurance business. These non-GAAP measures include operating income, operating return on common equity and adjusted book value per common share. We include GAAP reconciliations to any referenced non-GAAP financial measures in the financial supplements posted on our Web site. We will also make statements and projections about our future performance. These are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

