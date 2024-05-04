Canadian Utilities Limited (CDUAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Jackson - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasury, Risk and Sustainability
Katie Patrick - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities
Wayne Stensby - Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems
Clint Warkentin - EVP and Chief Financial and Investment Officer of ATCO Energy Systems
Bob Myles - Chief Operating Officer of ATCO EnPower
Greg Stevenson - Chief Financial Officer of ATCO EnPower.

Conference Call Participants

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets
Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call for Canadian Utilities Limited. As a reminder all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury and Sustainability. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.

Colin Jackson

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased you could join us for Canadian Utilities' first quarter 2024 conference call. With me today, we have Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Utilities; Wayne Stensby, Chief Operating Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Clint Warkentin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer of ATCO Energy Systems; Bob Myles, Chief Operating Officer of ATCO EnPower; and Greg Stevenson, Chief Financial Officer of ATCO EnPower.

Before we move into our formal agenda, we'd like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional territories and home lands on which our global facilities are located. Today, we are speaking to you from our ATCO Park head office in Calgary, which is located in

