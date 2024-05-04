Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Kovtun - Gateway Group
Greg Beard - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Stronghold Digital Mining's Conference Call for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2024. My name is Michelle, and I will be your operator this morning.

Before this call, Stronghold issued its results for the first quarter 2024 in a press release, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.strongholddigitalmining.com. You can find the link to the Investors section at the top of the home page.

Joining us on today's call are Stronghold's Chairman and CEO, Greg Beard; and CFO, Matt Smith. Before we begin, Alex Kovtun from Gateway Group will make a brief introductory statement.

Mr. Kovtun, please proceed.

Alex Kovtun

Great. Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Today's slide presentation, along with our earnings release and financial disclosures were posted to our website earlier today and can be accessed on our website at www.strongholddigitalmining.com. Some statements we're making today may be considered forward-looking statements under securities law and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

As a result, we caution that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward-looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We disclaim any obligation or any undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required

