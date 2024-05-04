ATCO Ltd. (ACLLF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

ATCO Ltd. (OTCPK:ACLLF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 2, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Colin Jackson - Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Katie Patrick - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Adam Beattie - President, ATCO Structures

Conference Call Participants

Rob Hope - Scotiabank
Ben Pham - BMO
Mark Jarvi - CIBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the ATCO Limited First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Colin Jackson, Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury and Sustainability. Please go ahead, Mr. Jackson.

Colin Jackson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We're pleased you could join us for the ATCO's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. With me today is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Investment Officer, Katie Patrick; and our President of ATCO Structures, Adam Beatty.

Before we move into our formal agenda, I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the numerous traditional territories and homelands, how much our global facilities are located. Today, we are speaking to you from our ATCO Park head office in Calgary, which is located in the Treaty7 region.

This is the ancestral territory of the Blackfoot Confederacy, comprised of the Siksika, Piikani, Tsuut'ina Nation, and the Stoney Nakoda, which include the Chiniki, Bearspaw, Wesley Stoney First Nations. The city of Calgary is also home to the Metis Nation of Alberta, Districts 5 and 6. We honor and respect diverse histories, language, ceremonies and culture of the indigenous peoples who call these areas home.

The call today will

Recommended For You

About ACLLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACLLF

Trending Analysis

Trending News