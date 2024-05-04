DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (DEUZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:DEUZF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Schneider - Head, Investor Relations, Communications and Marketing
Sebastian Schulte - Chief Executive Officer
Timo Krutoff - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jorge Gonzalez - Hauck & Aufhäuser Investment Banking
Stefan Augustin - Warburg Research

Mark Schneider

Good morning, everyone. Please note that this call is being recorded and a replay will be available on our website deutz.com later today. Your participation in the call implies you’re consent with this. As this is my first call being responsible for IR, I’d like to thank Christian Ludwig for his commitment over the past years. It’s his final day at DEUTZ.

Joining me today are our CEO, Sebastian Schulte as well as our CFO, Timo Krutoff. As usual, Sebastian will focus through the highlights of the performance of the group and then hand over to Timo, who will provide some details on our financial figures. Sebastian will close the presentation with our current market outlook and our guidance. After this introduction, we will be happy to answer your questions.

Please note that management’s comments during this call will include forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. For the discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the disclaimers contained in our annual report and this presentation. All documents relating to our Q1 ‘24 reporting are available on our website.

With that, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Sebastian Schulte.

Sebastian Schulte

Thank you very much, Mark and good morning, good day also from my side to our first earnings call for the financial year ‘24. And yes, it’s been an interesting, but overall, a good start into the year, because we – because we started obviously in that year with a very solid performance in the first quarter and the

