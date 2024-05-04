Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 4, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Erdman - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Barry Biffle - Chief Executive Officer
Jimmy Dempsey - President
Mark Mitchell - Chief Financial Officer
Bobby Schroeder - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Savi Syth - Raymond James
Shannon Doherty - Deutsche Bank
Helane Becker - TD Cowen
Jamie Baker - JPMorgan
Conor Cunningham - Melius Research
Stephen Trent - Citi
Christopher Stathoulopoulos - Sequoia Financial Group

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, David Erdman, Senior Director of Investor Relations. David, you have the floor.

David Erdman

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2024 earnings call. On the call with me this morning is Barry Biffle, Chief Executive Officer; Jimmy Dempsey, President; Mark Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer; and our new Chief Commercial Officer, Bobby Schroeder.

Before yielding, I'll recite the customary safe harbor provisions. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning risk factors which could cause such differences are outlined in the announcement we released earlier, along with reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the nearest comparable GAAP measure in the appendix of this morning's earnings announcement.

Recommended For You

About ULCC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULCC

Trending Analysis

Trending News