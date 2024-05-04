Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2024 5:24 PM ETCable One, Inc. (CABO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jordan Morkert – Vice President-Investor Relations
Julia Laulis – Chief Executive Officer
Todd Koetje – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti – J.P. Morgan
Brandon Nispel – KeyBanc Capital Markets
Greg Williams – TD Cowen
Frank Louthan – Raymond James
Steven Cahall – Wells Fargo
Kohulan Paramaguru – BNP Paribas

Operator

Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cable One First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Jordan Morkert. Please go ahead.

Jordan Morkert

Good afternoon, and welcome to Cable One’s first quarter 2024 earnings call. We’re glad to have you join us as we review our results. Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that today’s discussion contains forward-looking statements relating to future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding future customer growth changes in ARPU, financial performance, capital allocation, dividend policy, leverage ratios and financing plans.

You can find factors that could cause Cable One’s actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements discussed during today’s call and today’s earnings release and in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K. Cable One is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additionally, today’s remarks will include a discussion

Recommended For You

About CABO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CABO

Trending Analysis

Trending News