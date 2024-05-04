Parkland Corporation (PKIUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.36K Followers

Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Valerie Roberts - Director of Investor Relations
Robert Espey - President & Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Teunissen - Chief Financial Officer
Ian White - President of Canada

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC
Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Steven Hansen - Raymond James
Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ina [ph] and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Parkland Q1 Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations for Parkland. Please go ahead.

Valerie Roberts

Thank you, operator. With me today on the call are Bob Espey, President and CEO; Marcel Teunissen, Chief Financial Officer; and Ian White, President, Canada. This call is webcast and I encourage listeners to follow along with the supporting slides. We will go through our prepared remarks and then open it up for questions with the investment community. Please limit yourself to 1 question and a follow-up as necessary. And if you have other questions, re-enter the queue. We would ask analysts to follow up directly with the Investor Relations team afterwards for any detailed modeling questions.

During our call today, we may make forward-looking statements related to expected future performance. These statements are based on current views and assumptions that are subject to uncertainties which are difficult to predict. These uncertainties include but are not limited to, expected operating results and industry conditions, among other factors. Risk factors applicable to our business are set out in our annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. We will also be discussing non-GAAP and other financial measures which do not have any standardized meanings

Recommended For You

About PKIUF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PKIUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News