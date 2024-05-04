Wajax Corporation (WJXFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wajax Corporation (OTCPK:WJXFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tania Casadinho - VP, Corporate Controller
Iggy Domagalski - President and Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Auld - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets
Michael Tupholme - TD Securities
Michael Doumet - Scotiabank

Operator

Thank you for attending Wajax Corporation’s 2024 First Quarter Financial Results Webcast. On today’s webcast will be Mr. Iggy Domagalski, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Stuart Auld, Chief Financial Officer; and Ms. Tania Casadinho, VP, Corporate Controller. Please be advised that this webcast is being recorded.

Please note, that this webcast contains forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ from expected results.

I will now turn the conference over to Tania Casadinho.

Tania Casadinho

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in our first quarter results call. This afternoon, we will be following a webcast, which includes a summary presentation of Wajax’s Q1 2024 financial results. The presentation can be found on our website under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

To begin, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information on Slide 2 and non-GAAP and other financial measures on Slide 3. Please turn to Slide 4.

And at this point, I’ll turn the call over to Iggy.

Iggy Domagalski

Thank you, Tania. I will provide highlights on our first quarter before turning it over to Stu for commentary on backlog, inventory and the balance sheet. This slide provides an overview of Wajax. The Corporation has 166 years of Canadian operating history, and operates across 119 branches with a team of more than 3,250 employees. During the quarter, our Heavy Equipment categories and revenue sources made up approximately 50% of our total revenue, while Industrial Parts and ERS generated approximately 50%.

