Investment thesis

My initial bullish thesis about GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) aged well since the stock rallied by 18% over the last three months, compared to +2% demonstrated by S&P 500. The latest earnings release was nothing but stellar with revenue growth almost doubling and the EPS expanding rapidly. The company reports its Q1 earnings soon, on May 9. There are numerous reasons why the earnings release is poised to be robust again and I explain these reasons in my thesis update. Furthermore, the stock is still extremely cheap, according to my valuation analysis. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for GCT.

Recent developments and Q1 earnings preview

The latest quarterly earnings were released on March 15, when GCT surpassed consensus expectations. Revenue grew by a staggering 95% YoY, and the adjusted EPS almost tripled, from $0.31 to $0.87. According to the press-release, GCT also demonstrated strong growth across all key operating metrics: gross merchandise value [GMV], number of sellers, number of active buyers, and spend per active buyer. That said, GCT's massive revenue growth was driven by several variables, which is a strong indication of a solid potential to sustain revenue growth for longer.

The EPS improvement was of the highest quality since it was achieved due to the operating leverage. The gross margin expanded from 21% to 29% YoY, and the operating margin expanded from 12% to 16%. As a result, cash from operations approximately doubled YoY, from $26 million to $51 million. Despite strong operating cash flow, the company's total debt almost tripled YoY, from $148 million to $403 million.

Here I would like to pay more attention because a significant increase in debt has occurred. The debt is represented mostly by the operating lease liability and only a relatively small part of it matures in 2024, meaning that risks for investors are low here, especially considering robust revenue growth momentum which is converted into profitability expansion.

I am not going into further details about the Q4 earnings because the company's upcoming earnings release is approaching as it is scheduled on May 9. Revenue is expected by consensus to be $243 million, which means that GCT will deliver another quarter with the top line almost doubling YoY. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line and to expand from $0.39 to $0.51 YoY. The moderate optimism around GCT's upcoming earnings release is seen in an upgrade to EPS estimate over the last three months.

Past success does not guarantee future success, and GCT is a young company with a short earnings history. However, the company never missed consensus revenue expectations and always delivered a solid beat in terms of the bottom line.

Apart from the flawless earnings history, there are also fundamental reasons to be optimistic about GCT's upcoming earnings release. For a marketplace to achieve a snowball effect, it is crucial to increase its footprint across all dimensions: increase number of buyers, sellers, expand geographic coverage, diversify products sold on the platform, etc. It is the number-one rule because more products sold attract new buyers, more buyers means that the platform is more attractive for sellers, and this creates this snowball effect which helps electronic marketplaces to sustain their growth momentum for longer. Therefore, I am very positive about the information that GCT added new suppliers from different countries including Colombia, Mexico, and Turkey. This initiative might have a positive effect on the company's full-year 2024 guidance, which will highly likely positively absorbed by the market.

Another development which might also positively contribute to 2024 guidance is that GCT introduced a groundbreaking initiative, "Branding-as-a-Service" [BaaS]. According to the official release, through this program, sellers can distribute approved product SKUs under the esteemed American furniture brand, Christopher Knight Home. This initiative opens new potential revenue streams for GCT by charging fees for sellers to distribute products under the Christopher Knight Home brand. It also means that by offering a unique branding service, GCT enhances its competitive position in the B2B commerce sector, which will highly likely contribute to building long-term value for shareholders.

Last but not least, GigaCloud has recently announced that its global fulfillment network surpassed 10 million square feet after the signing of a new lease in Ontario, California. With this new lease, GCT's global fulfillment network expands to 42 locations, marking a staggering 169% increase in space since March 31, 2023. Such a massive YoY expansion in fulfillment network means that the business continues scaling up rapidly and investors may expect continued revenue growth. The rapid expansion of the fulfillment network not only says that the topline is likely to sustain staggering growth for longer, but also contributes to the business's inventory management optimization. This is likely to ultimately drive down costs, which will add to the shareholders' value as well.

Valuation update

The stock rallied by 619% over the last 12 months and more than doubled YTD. Despite such a massive rally over the relatively narrow timeframe, GCT's valuation ratios are still reasonable. The P/E and PEG ratios are notably below the sector median, which indicates undervaluation to me.

To figure out the fair value I must simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. I use a 9.35% WACC recommended by Gurufocus. I rely on revenue consensus estimates for FY 2024 and project a conservative 10% CAGR for the next decade. A 6.8% FCF margin is the TTM ex-SBC level. Since I project revenue to grow, I think it will be fair to expect the FCF margin to expand as well. To be conservative, I implement a 50 basis points yearly FCF margin expansion.

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is $3.9 billion, more than two times higher than the current market cap. That said, GCT has a massive 154% upside potential.

Some might argue that projecting linear revenue growth is too simplistic. Therefore, let me simulate a second scenario where revenue growth naturally decelerates as the business matures and comparatives grow. I take a 19.25% revenue growth for FY 2025, which is projected by consensus, and decelerate it by two percentage points yearly [a conservative assumption]. With all other input data unchanged, the business's fair value is even higher than compared to a linear 10% per annum revenue growth.

Last but not least, I want to show readers that GCT is significantly undervalued even if I implement very modest revenue growth and FCF expansion assumptions. The business's fair value is 38% higher than the current market cap even when I incorporate a 5% revenue CAGR and mere 25 basis points FCF margin yearly expansion.

Risks update

The stock is extremely volatile with the last 30-days share price range spanning from $30 to $38. The stock dropped from $43 to $26 within just two weeks between March 15 and 26. Not everyone is ready to stomach such a roller-coaster and I must warn readers about this volatility. Being an extremely volatile stock means there are high risks for investors who consider GCT to be a short-term investment. To mitigate the extreme volatility, I recommend to dollar average and be ready to hold the stock for years.

I also want to emphasize that the big drop in share price after March 15 was caused by the Q4 2023 earnings release. As I described in recent development, GCT's latest earnings report was stellar with all key metrics demonstrating rapid growth. However, the staggering Q4 report did not save the stock from a big sell-off. I think that the major reason was that investors decided to take profits. Therefore, there is a risk that after new earnings release next week the stock might also see a sell-off, regardless of the strength in earnings.

Beyond risks associated with potential unjustified stock sell-offs, an aggressively growing company like GigaCloud faces an elevated risk of failing to efficiently manage its growth. This could involve overestimating growth potential, resulting in unnecessary increases in headcount which will pressure on the company's profitability. While I view the recent news about the new Ontario fulfillment center positively, considering a 90% YoY revenue growth, there is also a risk of overinvestment in infrastructure. This could lead to inefficiencies and erode shareholder value over the long term.

Bottom line

To conclude, GCT is still a "Strong Buy". The business is growing rapidly across all key financial and non-financial metrics, and I am optimistic about the upcoming earnings release. Moreover, the stock is still more than two times undervalued, which makes GCT a compelling investment opportunity.