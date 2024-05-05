Marina Demeshko

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024. In this article, I analyze the company's quarterly results, dig deeper into the bottom-line profitability, and highlight a concerning trend in the cash flow statement.

I last reviewed SMCI stock in "Super Micro Computer: Impressive Revenue Growth, But Margins Lag," in which I contrasted the company's revenue growth and profit margins with those of Nvidia (NVDA), discussed its valuation multiples, and highlighted two risks to investors, and I recommend reading it. Following my article, SMCI stock declined by 35 percent, underperforming the NASDAQ index (COMP:IND) by 32 percent:

I next review the latest information from the company and discuss whether it corroborates or disproves my investment thesis. If you see other data that disproves my thesis, please leave a reply below this article citing the data and the sources. I look forward to learning from you.

Super Micro Beat Consensus Estimates

Super Micro's non-GAAP EPS of $6.65 beat analyst estimates by $1.08 and quadrupled from the same quarter last year, and although the company's revenue of $3.85 billion missed estimates by an immaterial $50 million, it tripled from the same quarter last year. For the current quarter, Super Micro guided to net sales of $5.1 billion to $5.5 billion, the midpoint of which is 9 percent above the $4.86 billion consensus. Super Micro even raised its top-line and bottom-line guidance for the fiscal year 2024 ending June 30, 2024.

Despite largely beating analyst estimates, Super Micro's stock dropped after the announcement, and this is in-line with the thesis I laid out in my previous article. For example, one fact that was missed in headlines was that the company's gross margin dropped to 15.5 percent from 17.6 percent in the same quarter of last year.

I dig deeper into profitability trends in the next section, but first, I recommend reading AMD: Reiterate Sell On Add-Backs And Lack Of Operating Leverage, specifically the section subtitled, "AMD Has No Operating Leverage," which will help you better understand the rest of this article. Because I explained in detail what Operating Leverage means in that article, I will not repeat it here.

I'd like to next focus your attention on the one silver lining in the report.

One Silver Lining

Super Micro's bottom-line profitability improved materially in the quarter:

Specifically, Super Micro's quarterly net income more than quadrupled to $402 million from $86 million in the same quarter from last year. Even though the company's gross margin dropped year-over-year, as I mentioned earlier, and certain operating expenses such as Sales and Marketing as well as General and Administrative expenses doubled, I highlight that Research and Development expenses rose by only 50 percent to $116 million from $78 million in the same quarter of last year, while gross profit nearly tripled, allowing some of the incremental gross profit to drop to the bottom line.

We see a similar operating leverage in the company's results for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, when compared to the same period of last year. Specifically, I note that the incremental $604 million increase in the company's gross profits has translated to a $388 million increase in the company's operating income, and to a $409 million increase in net income.

On the other hand, the following chart that was included in the company's earnings deck indicates that most of the year-over-year increase in the company's operating margin was realized in the fourth quarter of last year:

Though I recognize the recent improvement in Super Micro's operating margin, the lack of further improvement in recent quarters despite revenue growth, combined with the decline in gross margin, prevents me from upgrading the stock. I'd like to see further evidence of continued improvement in the cost structure across both cost of sales and operating expenses throughout 2024 before upgrading the Super Micro stock from my current Sell rating.

Having explored the one silver lining in the company's income statement, I next highlight a material concern with the company's cash flow statement.

Super Micro's Concerning Cash Flow Trend

The following table shows the company's Selected Cash Flow Information:

I note that Super Micro's operating cash flow in the quarter was negative $1.8 billion for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024. The following chart included in the earnings deck further illustrates the concerning trend:

The company's operating cash flow for the quarter was negative $1.5 billion, and based on my balance sheet analysis, the large operating cash outflow is primarily due to the growth in the inventory balance, as the following graph illustrates, and secondarily due to an uptick in Days A/R and a drop in Days A/P, as the above table shows, meaning the company's collection of accounts receivable slowed down while the pace at which it pays suppliers slightly sped up, leading to a large quarter-over-quarter growth in working capital.

Management addressed this significant change with the following comment included in prepared remarks (emphasis mine):

Cash flow used in operations for Q3 was $1.5 billion compared to cash flow usage of $595 million during the previous quarter as we grew inventory and accounts receivable for higher levels of business. Cash flows from strong profitability was offset by higher Inventory, a large portion of which was received late in Q3, and higher Accounts Receivable from increasing revenues. Our Q3 closing inventory was $4.1 billion, which increased by 67% QoQ from $2.5 billion in Q2 due to the purchase of key components. Capex was $93 million for Q3 resulting in negative free cash flow of $1.6 billion for the quarter.

I appreciate that Super Micro management addressed this topic head-on, but I warn readers that just because the company acquired "key components" does not necessarily mean inventory will then translate to revenue and profits in the coming periods. Although "If you build it, they will come" makes a great movie quote, the high level of investment into inventory could be as much of a risk to investors as it is an opportunity, and time will tell if it will pay off for investors.

Super Micro's Valuation Remains Elevated

The following graph illustrates the three-year trend in the company's stock price and its price-to-earnings ratio:

Data by YCharts

I noted in my previous article that the surge in the company's stock price was fully explained by the expansion in its price-to-earnings multiple. I recognize, however, that the PE multiple has pulled back more than the company's stock price since my article, reflecting the "One Silver Lining" improvement in the company's bottom-line profitability in recent quarters. That is a positive development, but I deem it too early to consider upgrading the stock. I'd like to see the company's cost structure improve along with continued revenue growth, allowing for the PE ratio to decline further towards its three-year median of approximately 20 times, or one-half of today's 41 times.

The Bottom Line

Super Micro beat consensus estimates, but my deeper analysis shows mixed trends in the company's income statement and concerning developments in the cash flow statement. I continue to rate the company Sell and will look for continued improvement in bottom-line profitability before upgrading the stock.