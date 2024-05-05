DLN: 2 Glamour Stocks Now Dig Dividends, But Macro Factors Weigh

Guido Mieth

Maybe the biggest story of the earnings season so far is the news that both Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOG) are now dividend payers. It leaves Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) as the only major tech-related companies not paying distributions to shareholders.

Perhaps it’s also a sign of the times – once up-and-coming growth firms have matured into stable, multinational companies with quality balance sheets and robust free cash flow. The maiden dividend announcements from META and GOOGL bring in a broader investor base – funds that have a mandate to only put capital to work in dividend-paying stocks can now access these mega-cap behemoths.

I have a hold rating on the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DLN). The fund has a sound construction and portfolio management process, but it tracks the US stock market closely, and domestic large caps continue to look to the pricey side with lofty EPS expectations on the horizon. What's more, the S&P 500’s and DLN’s technical situation shows the likelihood of a continued pause as we enter a seasonally weak period during election years.

META & GOOG Are the Latest S&P 500 Dividend Payers

Finviz

According to WisdomTree, DLN offers investors exposure to core U.S. large-cap equities from dividend-paying companies and can be used to complement or replace large-cap value or dividend-oriented active and passive strategies. The ETF can also satisfy demand for growth potential and income focus. DLN aims to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Index.

DLN is a moderate-sized ETF with nearly $4 billion in assets under management as of May 3, 2024. It pays a high 2.3% trailing 12-month dividend yield, close to a full percentage point above that of the broad market. Investors pay a somewhat small 0.28% annual expense ratio while the ETF’s share-price momentum sports a solid B ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha, but I will highlight a few concerns I have on the chart later in the article.

DLN is a relatively low-risk equity fund when analyzing historical standard deviation trends and considering its highly diversified portfolio. With ample liquidity, evidenced by average daily volume north of 100,000 shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just a single basis point.

Looking closer at the allocation, the 5-star, Silver-rated ETF by Morningstar plots across the very top of the style box, indicating its large-cap focus. What I like here is that there is plenty of access to value stocks, which generally carry more modest P/E ratios compared with today’s mega-cap growth equities. Not surprisingly, the earnings multiple is just 17.3 while the fund has a low 2.2 price-to-sales valuation ratio.

Morningstar classifies 20% of DLN as mid-cap, so there’s even some diversification in terms of market cap size, though earnings quality is to the low side. Prospective investors should also be aware of DLN’s material 1.6% net buyback yield, making the fund’s total shareholder yield close to 4%.

DLN: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

If you are looking for more diversification than what the S&P 500 offers, DLN is a solid choice, in my view. The largest holding, Microsoft (MSFT), is just 3.7% of the total allocation – that is about half of MSFT’s weight in the S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The next-largest holding isn’t Apple (AAPL), but the Financials sector stalwart JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

Big picture, the Information Technology sector is just 19% of the portfolio, about 10 percentage points less than IT’s weight in the SPX. Energy is a significant overweight in DLN – a low P/E, high free cash flow niche of the US equity market.

DLN: Holdings, Sector, and Country Breakdown

WisdomTree

Seasonally, May and June have tended to produce lackluster returns. Furthermore, during presidential election years, stocks often sag heading into late May. Gains have been seen, on average, over much of the back half of the year though. But always be on guard for potential volatility from late August through early October.

DLN: Neutral Seasonal Trends Through June

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a decent valuation, diversified portfolio, and neutral seasonals, DLN’s technical situation has me mildly concerned. Notice in the chart below that shares fell below the 50-day moving average back in April, and they have failed to recover above that near-term trend indicator line. While equities have recovered well in the past two weeks, buoyed by decent earnings reports from S&P 500 companies and a friendly Fed, momentum trends appear less sanguine.

Take a look at the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph. It remains near 50 after ranging from 50 to 80 from November 2023 through this past March. Given the breakdown, and since momentum is thought to lead price, I would like to see a better RSI recovery before getting bullish on price. In terms of downside levels, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the October to March rally comes into play at $67. That is a key spot since it has confluence with the early 2022 high and where DLN paused at the turn of the year. Below that, the rising long-term 200-day moving average comes into play just under $66.

Overall, I would not be surprised to see DLN fall to $67, but that would present a favorable risk/reward entry in my opinion.

DLN: A Busted Uptrend, Eyeing a Test of $67 Support

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on DLN. I continue to be cautious on stocks, though they have been resilient in the face of some troubling macro data points lately. Also, it is usually not wise to fight the Fed, but valuations are a bit stretched as technical momentum remains soft.