Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2024 1:58 AM ETSight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.37K Followers

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Philip Trip Taylor - Investor Relations
Paul Badawi - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Alison Bauerlein - Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Link - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Saxon - Needham & Company
James Beers - William Blair
Thomas Stephan - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sight Sciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Trip Taylor, Investor Relations and Financial. Please go ahead.

Philip Trip Taylor

Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; and Chief Financial Officer, Ali Bauerlein. Also in attendance is Sight Sciences' Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Link.

Earlier today, Sight Sciences released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and reaffirmed revenue and adjusted operating expense guidance for full-year 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.

I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the company's anticipated financial performance, operating results and liquidity position, current and long-term strategic objectives, market opportunity, business and commercial strategy, ongoing litigation, product reimbursement, coverage and strategy, efficacy of our products, expectations regarding regaining commercial momentum, account utilization and engagement and clinical trial strategy and results.

Forward-looking statements are

Recommended For You

About SGHT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGHT

Trending Analysis

Trending News