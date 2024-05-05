Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cary Savas - Director of Branding and Communications
Leonard Livschitz - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Anil Doradla - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Jain - JPMorgan
Mayank Tandon - Needham
Zachary Ajzenman - Cowen
Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ryan Potter - Citigroup
Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Cary Savas

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Grid Dynamics' First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Cary Savas, Director of Branding and Communications. At this time, our participants are in listen-only mode.

Joining us on the call today are CEO, Leonard Livschitz; and CFO, Anil Doradla. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions. Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This includes our business and a financial outlook, and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainty as described in the company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. GAAP to non-GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the earnings press release and the 8-K filed with the SEC. You can find all the information I just described in the Investor Relations section of our website.

I now turn the call over to Leonard, our CEO.

Leonard Livschitz

Thank you, Cary. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. As you have seen from our published results, Grid Dynamics' first quarter revenues were above our guidance range and we exceeded Wall Street expectations both on revenue and non-GAAP EBITDA. It was another quarter of solid execution. Our results clearly show that

