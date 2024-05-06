PM Images

Another FOMC meeting and press conference have occurred, and rates remain unchanged. While we gained some clarity, it looks like higher for longer is the new normal. I believe this is bullish for business development corporations (BDCs) as lending remains restrictive from traditional financial institutions. This should allow BDCs to originate more loans at higher rates and produce a longer runway for generating net investment income (NII). Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is one of my favorite BDCs, and I believe shares will remain attractive as they get back to pre-pandemic levels. I am bullish on BDCs in general, but OBDC is at the top of the list. OBDC has increased its NII and net asset value (NAV) quarter after quarter, and this has translated into dividend increases and special dividends being paid. While shares have been steadily rebounding, I think there is more value to be unlocked, and OBDC is in a position where it can continue to generate a large dividend yield for its shareholders.

The last article I wrote about OBDC was published on 8/31/23 (can be read here). Since then, shares have appreciated by 16.33% compared to the S&P 500, which has increased by 13.76%. When OBDC's dividends and special dividends are accounted for, the total return is 24.92%. I had previously discussed how senior leadership was aligned with shareholders after their insider purchases, how OBDC was generating excess NII that would be redeployed to shareholders through special dividends, and why I felt OBDC was undervalued. Now that around 8 months have passed, and we have more clarity on the macroeconomic environment, I wanted to provide an update about why I am still bullish on OBDC. Even though shares have continued to increase, I believe there is more value left to be unlocked as the income keeps rolling in from the dividends.

Risks to investing in Blue Owl Capital Corporation

While I am bullish on OBDC, there are risks to my investment thesis. The Fed could keep rates higher for too long and cause something in the economy break. In this scenario, businesses may start to default on their debt maturities. This would increase the likelihood of businesses closing, unemployment climbing, and the keys to unwanted real estate assets being turned over to banks. In this scenario, lower and middle market companies would be seriously impacted as their balance sheets may not be able to withstand a possible recession, and there would be less spending power in the economy. This would impact the companies that OBDC lends to as they are not the likes of Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN). Another scenario that could impact OBDC would be if the Fed cuts rates and continues to lower rates at a quick pace. This could create an environment that is less restrictive, and small and middle-market companies may be able to get funding from financial institutions that charge less interest than a BDC would. In a lower rate environment, OBDC could face a situation where their NII declines as debt that is yielding a double-digit rate could term and be reissued at a lower rate. This could cause the special dividends to stop and make the financials appear to be deteriorating.

Why I like Blue Owl Capital Corporation heading into earnings

Ares Capital (ARCC), which is the largest BDC, started off the earnings season for the BDC sector and grew NII, net income, and gross commitments YoY. OBDC is the 2nd largest BDC by market cap and 3rd largest by net assets. At the FOMC press conference, Fed Chair Powell delivered commentary that provided a path forward for the market without providing timelines. This was all the market needed to hear to rally, as the likelihood of another hike is off the table unless something drastically changes. Fed Chair Powell was clear that the Fed would remain data dependent, and while their anticipation was that the next movement in rates would be lower, they would make the tough decision of reversing course if needed. May had previously been one of the highest probabilities for the cutting cycle to start, and now CME Group is only projecting that there is an 8.4% chance that the Fed will start the cutting cycle at the June 12th meeting. There is also a 65.1% chance that rates remain stagnant at the July meeting. The Fed has been trying to walk back the potential of 3 rate cuts, and the likelihood that 3 rate cuts will occur is down to 24.8% in 2024.

When I look out to June of 2025, there is a 9.4% chance that rates will be under 4% and a 26.7% chance that rates are under 4% after the September meeting closes next year. A rate-cutting cycle is expected to occur, and even if we only get 1 rate cut in 2024, the Fed is expected to take rates lower, not higher. The current trajectory is bullish for BDCs, especially OBDC, as it is one of the largest by net assets. OBDC will likely have several more months with rates at multi-decade highs to book new originations, while they will also have an extended runway of a higher for longer environment to renegotiate maturing debts at higher rates than they were issued at. Prior to this hiking cycle, the highest rates went was 2.5% over the past decade, and there was a period where rates were less than 1%. From May 2014 – March 2017, rates were under 1%, while rates also fell under 1% from March 2020 – May 2022 during the pandemic. There is a lot of potential in OBDC's loan book to refinance at higher rates for maturing debt, even when a cutting cycle occurs.

OBDC has a portfolio value that sits at $12.7 billion, of which the majority is backed by senior secured debt. I am a fan of senior secured debt because it sits on the first tier of a company's liabilities and, in many cases, becomes secured against collateral by a lien. In the event of a debt default, senior secured debt is first in line to get paid, making it less risky than other forms of debt for lenders to issue. OBDC has structured its debt profile to be backed by 82% of senior secured debt, of which 68% is 1st lien and 14% is 2nd lien. OBDC has 97% of the interest tied to debt issued at floating rate, while only 3% is fixed. This allows the weighted average for the total yield of the portfolio to be 11.9%, with the weighted average of total yield on accruing debt and income-producing securities being 12.4%. While some may worry that being at the end of a rate hiking cycle may be bad for BDCs, the weighted average maturity for OBDCs portfolio companies is 5.6 years. If we take the actual rate cycle into consideration, the average company was getting loans from OBDC when rates were 2.5%, and there are probably many that took on debt when rates were sub 2%. OBDC has had less than 2 years to issue debt when rates were higher than 3%, and if the Fed stays on a path where we see rates around 3.6% in 2026, we could have a long runway for OBDC to replace some of its lower yielding debt with more attractive debt and take the weighted average interest rate from its debt issued higher.

I think OBDC will start the year off strong in Q1

Heading into Q1 earnings, OBDC has established a track record of growing its underlying metrics. Its NII per share has increased by 24.39% over the past year as OBDC generated $0.41 of NII per share in Q4 2022, which increased to $0.51 in Q4 2023. OBDC also added 3.07% to its net asset value over this period as it grew from $14.99 to $15.45. OBDC has grown its book of portfolio companies to 193, which helps mitigate downside risk, as its average investment size decreased to $65.87 million from $70.71 million. OBDC's portfolio companies are diversified as no sector represents more than 12% of its portfolio, and the average underlying company generates $933 million in revenue and $204 million in EBITDA. On the Q4 2023 conference call, senior leadership indicated that there are only a handful of companies that may see challenges in the months ahead and that the average EBITDA being over $200 million provides operational stability as the interest cover levels for the first half of 2024 are expected to fall between 1.5x – 1.6x.

OBDC didn't reduce the dividend in 2020 or 2021 during the pandemic when many companies were pausing their dividend payments. In addition to the regular quarterly dividend, OBDC provided investors with special dividends in 2020, 2022, and 2023. Since the beginning of 2020, OBDC has paid out $5.45 in base dividends while providing 3 dividend increases. OBDC has also generated $0.68 in special dividends, which stopped in 2021, but have resumed since Q4 of 2022. On the most recent conference call, senior leadership announced that the board approved the latest increase to the quarterly dividend, taking it to $0.37 per share and declaring a $0.08 supplement dividend in Q1. This was part of the strategic plan, as the board initiated a program to redistribute more capital to shareholders through the dividend program when OBDC was generating additional upside in earnings. They specifically indicated that shareholders would likely benefit from continued supplemental dividends based on their framework from 2022.

I expect OBDC to report increased NII and NAV as the rate environment will be favorable to their business model when they report earnings this week. I am also interested in seeing if the weighted average for total yield increases, as I believe we will see some debt start to get refinanced at higher levels. OBDC is a strong BDC that continues to drive value for shareholders, as we have seen from the continued appreciation of its share price and the level of income generated. OBDC has $2.1 billion in cash and undrawn debt capacity, with only $400 million in debt maturities in 2024 and $940 million in 2025. I am expecting originations to be strong as the tight lending environment sets up well for BDCs as traditional financial institutions are still restive.

If you have read my other articles on BDCs, I track many different metrics among the largest BDCs in the sector. While I like getting a discount on my investments, I am fine paying a fair price for a great company. The 2 main metrics I look at on a valuation level are the market cap to NII and discount to NAV. I want to know what I am paying for a BDC's NII generated and what I am getting their book of assets for. The BDC's I track are:

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)

Ares Capital (ARCC)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC)

Barings BDC (BBDC)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC)

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

OBDC is trading at 8.28x, and its NII is slightly under the peer group average of 8.38x. There are several BDCs trading at a higher valuation, and I feel that some are not as strong as OBDCs. Shares of OBDC are also trading at a 3.69% premium to its NAV, while the peer group is trading at a 3.17% premium. As OBDC is the 2nd largest BDC by market cap, 3rd largest by NII generated, and the 3rd largest by net assets, I am willing to pay a premium for OBDC as it's in the top tier of BDCs.

Conclusion

I don't think BDCs get the notoriety they deserve in the income investing community, and I feel that several top-tier BDCs trade at an attractive valuation. Eventually, the Fed will cut rates, and the risk-free rate of return won't be as appealing, so investors will look for other ways to manufacture income. OBDC trades at an attractive valuation, management is aligned with shareholders, and OBDC has a dividend yield that exceeds 9% without factoring in the special dividends. I think there is a lot of room for OBDC to unlock value for shareholders, as the runway to refinance maturing debt at higher levels should last for years, not months. I am bullish on OBDC, and I look forward to what they announce during their Q1 earnings call and press release.