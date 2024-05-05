John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was one of the first securities I covered on Seeking Alpha. I initially rated it a Buy but later moderated to Hold in February at the release of FY 2023 results.

In my Hold thesis, I explained how I had come to appreciate the impact that one of the fastest interest rate hikes in history could have on a loan book underwritten with reasonable assumptions at the time. I believed it was then wiser to wait things out. Given that I originally thought $24 could be a fair value for the shares, I saw no reason to hurry. With Q1 2024 having been one of the most critical quarters in this mREIT's history, it's time to delve back in and see if the short reports or stalwart believers were right.

For my part, I maintain my view that ABR is a Hold, given the extended timeframe of uncertainties and stress.

Brief Background

Arbor is in the business of issuing bridge loans to develop rental properties. These are often short-term in nature, often with a duration of one to three years. They allow real estate investors to acquire a property early and usually exit the bridge loan by refinancing with traditional, longer-term mortgage.

The bulk of their loans are for multifamily properties originated between 2021 and 2022, riding the wave of COVID stimulus. Yet, this stimulus and after-effects of COVID contributed to inflation, which prompted the Fed to increase interest rates at one of its fastest paces in history. This naturally complicates the transition a typical bridge loan would make into a long-term mortgage, which would normally be done with a lower interest rate. Thus, many have questioned Arbor's exit plans for these loans.

Self-Rating of Multifamily Loans (2023 Forms 10Q and 10K)

In particular, investors noted the decrease in the self-reported quality of the 2021-2022 vintages, as less were given a "pass" rating and more were given "Special Mention" or "Substandard" between Q3 and Q4 for 2023. In Q4 2023 earnings, management even stated:

We are in a period of peak stress and expect the next two quarters to be challenging, if not more challenging than the fourth quarter. As a result of this environment, we are experiencing elevated delinquencies.

Q1 is the first of those next two quarters, and investors (both long-term holders of ABR and future buyers) have anticipated these results.

Q1 2023 Earnings Call

Friday morning's earnings call contained many key updates. CEO Ivan Kaufman opened by highlighting key points:

Distributable earnings in excess of their dividend, not paid out of capital

Maintaining their book value for 15 months

Successfully modified 40 loans valued at $1.9 billion with fresh capital of around $45 million brought in by borrowers

Continued refinancing of due loans through their Agency Business

Repurchased about $12M in common shares in April at $12.19

One key question posed by analysts was how well they were repurchasing loans out of their CLO vehicles. CEO Paul Elenio noted:

So the $223 million we repurchased out of CLOs since January to today, only $20 million of those loans haven't been reworked and relevered and we're working on those now.

Kaufman also continued to insist that their CLO financing is a key advantage:

Our CLO vehicles are major part of our business strategy as they provide us with tremendous strategic advantage in terms of dislocation due to the nature of the non-mark-to-market, non-recourse elements. In addition, they contribute significantly, to providing a low-cost alternative to warehouse banks which in times like this have fluctuating pricing, leverage points and parameters.

Regarding the possibility of elevated interest rates persisting, Elenio indicated that the next few quarters could be similarly challenging as Q1 has been:

In this elevated interest rate environment, we expect if it stays this way that you'll see a consistency in the next few quarters as we've seen in the first quarter. We've talked historically over the last several earnings calls that the first and second quarter would be the toughest. Clearly the first quarter showed a little greater stress than the fourth quarter.

Altogether, some things were successfully navigated, but Kaufman and Elenio continued to manage expectations for caution, this time farther into the future. Thus, despite the positive notes, I believe long-term investors should be concerned about this.

Q1 Results

Arbor reported positive results for Q1, with GAAP earnings of $0.31 per share (down from $0.47 in Q4 2023) and distributable earnings of $0.48 per share.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

Net interest income remained fairly consistent between quarters, at just over $100M.

Q1 2024 Form 10Q

Similarly, provisions for losses on the loans remained stable and a relatively small part of the financial picture, as attested by management's remarks in the call about successful modification restructuring of their non performing loans. Yet, I believe the more important sign is in their own self-assessed loan quality, which showed worrying changes.

Forms 10K and 10Q

While the 2021 - 2022 vintages did decrease as some of those loans came due this quarter, most still remain on the book. In lime green, we see a spike in the loans given a "Doubtful" rating, their lowest category. Similarly the '22 and '23 vintages saw increases in "Substandard," their next lowest.

Future Outlook

Management guided that Q1 and Q2 would be the most challenging for Arbor, and they survived Q1 without implosion, as some had feared. They successfully modified several of their loans. While that buys more time, it does not ultimately resolve those investments.

Similarly, given Kaufman's acceptance that a prolonged period of higher rates may occur, he has extended his view for just how challenging the near-future could be, with the second half of the year likely to be stress tests comparable to what was previously guided for the first half. This will require management to remain nimble in restructuring loans, finding new buyers for those properties, and potentially having to take over some themselves, while rotating loans from their CLOs attractively.

Going forward, I will be keeping an eye open for the amount of delinquencies they face, how many of those loans can be rescued and restructured each quarter, and how quickly these distressed loan will run off the book and leave the safer, post-hike vintages.

Revisiting Valuation

Let's return to and discuss my Buy valuation from November, which I'll repost here.

Author's calculation

This utilized a Discounted Cash Flow model, plugging in the annual dividend for free cash flow. The reason for this was that, being a REIT, most of the earnings are returned to shareholders are dividends and little else, so investors might as well find a present value of those future cash flows. With a history of dividend growth for ABR, I factored that into the consideration as well.

This resulted in me getting a fair value of about $24 per share at the time. That is to say; an investor would realize an average annual return of 10% (typical return of a broad market index) from the dividends based on that calculation. Thus, even if shares remain below $24, the dividends would provide good value.

I've since hesitated to do a new valuation because of the uncertainties I've discussed so far. We could say, however, that this valuation becomes useful again if we assume Arbor can navigate this storm, perhaps just updating with more recent data at that time.

Conclusion

Shares of ABR have been attractive to both income investors and those seeking total returns for most of the last decade. While Arbor has demonstrated resilience throughout COVID and several disruptions that followed, something other lenders have failed to do or done with less success, it is not immune to macro-factors that increase the credit risks on its loans, particularly as the bulk of those loans are coming due now.

Long-term investors need not be in an hurry to gobble up shares, though they are discounted compared to the high teens they have seen in the not-so-distant past.

ABR 5Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

I feel it's better to get a somewhat higher price if it means safety of principal. I see no need to rush.

Those who already have a position, meanwhile, are continuing to collect dividends, which remains uncut in spite of the distress. With the longer timeframe of challenges provided in this earnings call, I think continued caution is warranted and maintain my Hold rating.