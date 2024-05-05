Beech Photography Tokyo

Topline Summary and Update

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is the quintessential one-hit-wonder pharmaceutical stock, with a single agent approved across a few indications trying its best to carve out niches in the management of different cancers. I have written optimistically about them in the past, since they had some modest profits but a lot of headwinds. No surprise that many analysts on Seeking Alpha continue to express "Hold" sentiments regarding the company's stagnant pipeline over the past few years.

In this article, I want to give an update on how the pipeline is continuing to evolve, as well as my views on the potential success of their projects. I continue to hold a very tentative optimism after they have rallied in the first half of 2024, but there are reasons to temper expectations, as well.

Pipeline Updates

Neratinib

The pan-EGFR family inhibitor neratinib is PBYI's lone approved product being marketed. It is approved for a few areas of HER2-positive breast cancer, which I provided an overview of in my previous article. There have not been any critical data updates or new projects initiated with neratinib since that last article, so you can get caught up to speed by reading it, if you are so inclined.

Most of PBYI's efforts with neratinib have been focused on outreach and education on the use of the agent, including techniques to manage the diarrhea that can be a serious limitation for dosing. Neratinib has an important place in the standard of care for HER2-positive breast cancer, as it is the only agent approved as an "extended adjuvant" treatment option. However, there is certainly a lot more excitement for trastuzumab deruxtecan, the antibody-drug conjugate that's lit the world on fire, as it pushes deeper and deeper into the management of HER2-positive (and even technically HER2-negative disease).

Alisertib

PBYI is leaning on the Aurora A kinase inhibitor alisertib as the pipeline project they hope can take them to another level. They licensed this agent in 2022 following failed clinical trials with the original sponsor. PBYI is attempting to study the benefit of this agent in HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, and small cell lung cancer.

The most recent trial to be started up is the phase 2 ALISCA-Lung1 study, assessing the use of alisertib alone in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. This is an area of dire unmet need, particularly after failure on standard first-line chemoimmunotherapy. We have some hope that DLL3-targeted agents are a new hope in the relapsed disease setting. This trial comes after a report showing a trend toward improved outcomes adding alisertib to paclitaxel in patients with relapsed SCLC. Interim data are anticipated later this year.

Later in 2024, PBYI anticipates initiating ALISCA-Breast1, combining endocrine therapy with alisertib treatment in patients with metastatic, hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer later this year. Also later this year, they plan on providing updated data from their study of alisertib plus osimertinib in patients with EGFR-mutant NSCLC after the disease becomes resistant to osimertinib.

Financial Overview

Per their most recent quarterly filing, PBYI held $143 million in current assets, including $76.8 million in cash and equivalents, with another $30.4 million in marketable securities. They also held $45.3 million in current long-term debt.

Product and royalty revenues were $43.8 million for the quarter, down from $52.8 million in the same quarter 2023. Their operating expenses were $46.1 million, for a loss of $2.3 million, compared with a profit of $4.4 million this time last year. After interest, the net loss after income tax was $4.6 million for the quarter.

This is certainly not a great look for a commercialized pharma company that has shown profits in the past, but PBYI can continue to operate at this cash burn rate for a very long time. The main question now remains whether they can re-attain profitability.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Approved product and a long, long cash runway

Neratinib is continuing to maintain its niche despite the approval and expansion of HER2-directed therapies that don't have quite the same toxicity baggage. This has provided fuel for PBYI to continue funding research efforts to take them to another level. Year-over-year sales have fallen, though, making me question the near-term outlook of neratinib.

Risk - The future outlook of their pipeline remains very uncertain

Alisertib remains a highly risky venture, having flamed out in development with Takeda. As I mentioned in my previous article, Aurora A kinase has not been proven as a bona fide therapeutic target, and PBYI has not yet shown enough evidence to the contrary. There are some signals of efficacy, but they are still preliminary.

I am still in the mode of being hopeful that the alisertib story, but I won't really be surprised at all if it does not work out. This is particularly true for the SCLC story. That's a cancer with so few treatment options that it's pretty low-hanging fruit. But the history of trial failures makes it quite unlikely for any given study to move the needle.

Bottom-Line Summary

PBYI has made minor gains since my last article back in December, when their market cap was below $200 million, and the market has come to its senses a bit on that. They now sit with an estimated forward P/E of around 16 as I write this, which puts them less in the "clearly undervalued" range. It is now actually close to the P/E garnered by the likes of Exelixis, with a single drug approval being expanded out into different indications. This is, of course, my opinion, and with all the explosive catalysts we've seen in biotech going through 2024, it is not out of the realm of possibility that PBYI could experience more good news for the year.

However, given these numbers, despite the fact that I'm maintaining a "Buy" sentiment on the stock, I want to emphasize that they are not in that "you're ignoring them for no good reason" phase of their valuation. Now they're entering into territory where the risks start to outweigh the potential rewards, and that makes PBYI a somewhat-troubled buy, at least for me.