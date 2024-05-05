gremlin

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) reported 1Q24 results, which was largely in-line and guidance was also reiterated.

Before I dive right into the results, I have written extensively on Mobileye on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here. Since my earlier article about how it is the right time to be contrarian on Mobileye, Mobileye beat the S&P 500 by 15%, returning 17% over the period. However, in my view, the contrarian investment case for Mobileye has barely been realized because not many investors realize the turning point that the company went through in 1Q24.

1Q24 review and guidance reiterated

Revenues for 1Q24 quarter came in at $239 million, which was down -48% from the prior year. This compares to the guidance of down -50% year on year revenues. Shipments fell -56% from the prior year to 3.6 million, slightly above the guide of 3.4 million, and ASP came in 13% higher on a year on year basis due to the higher mix of SuperVision as a result of the destocking of EyeQ chips.

Adjusted gross profit came in at $148 million or 61.9% gross margins, beating consensus expectations of $139 million or 60.3% gross margins. The lower gross margin compared to the prior year was due to the higher SuperVision mix.

Adjusted operating income was negative $65 million, which was on the higher end of the guidance range of between negative $80 million to negative $65 million. The lower adjusted operating income is largely due to the lower adjusted gross margin due to mix, and the unusually low revenue base.

Adjusted EPS came in at negative $0.07, and free cash flows came in at $18 million, both of which are somewhat in-line.

1Q24 financials (Mobileye)

Guidance for 2024 was reiterated in the quarter.

Management continues to expect revenues between $1,830 million and $1,960 million and adjusted operating income between $270 million and $360 million.

The inventory consumption and expected quarterly cadence of EyeQ deliveries remain on track.

Inventory correction on track

The biggest thing on all Mobileye investors mind at least in the near-term is the inventory digestion of its excess inventory, since this is what drives financials in the near-term.

On a high level, the inventory consumption is tracking as the company expected.

In the first quarter of 2024, about 70% to 75% of excess inventory was consumed.

For the second quarter of 2024, management is expecting 7.4 million units, up more than 100% from the 3.6 million units in the first quarter.

This second quarter number should be quite visible, given that most of the second quarter volume is based on binding purchase orders from customers, with a little uncertainty for the shipments to be made later in the quarter.

Mobileye further gave me confidence that the inventory situation will be back to normal by the end of the second quarter, based on their own analysis and information provided by customers.

Lastly, Mobileye booked a record design win in the first quarter of 2024, with 26 million units of volume across OEMs and geographies. This design win amounts to 43% of the total 2023 wins of 60.6 million units. This just goes to show that Mobileye's competitive position has not weakened since the inventory destocking or that there are any competitive threats that the company is facing.

SuperVision scaling

Mobileye delivered 39k SuperVision units delivered in the first quarter of 2024.

The guidance for the first half of 2024 for SuperVision is 70k SuperVision units, which implies 31k units delivered for the second quarter of 2024.

The guidance for the full year of 2024 at the midpoint is 185k, which would then imply 115k units to be delivered in the second half of 2024.

There are at least four tailwind effects for the second half of 2024 which would point to a higher number of SuperVision units being delivered.

Some tailwind effects in 2H, with refresh of Zeekr 001, Polestar 4 launch in EU and US, Zeekr starting to sell outside of China, Smart #1, Volvo EM90 and Zeekr 009.

The first tailwind comes from the mid-cycle refresh of ZEEKR 001, which just happened and is resulting in a significant increase in demand.

The second tailwind comes from the incremental scaling of ZEEKR 001 volumes in Europe.

The third tailwind comes from the ZEEKR 009 which has another version with enhanced features.

The fourth tailwind comes from the expected deliveries for Polestar 4 in Europe and US in the second half 2024 deliveries.

Lastly, the continued ramping of Smart #1 and Volvo EM90 volumes should contribute as the fifth tailwind.

Growing pipeline

I think that commentary around pipeline discussions is highly encouraging and positive.

The first thing to note is that Mobileye is seeing that in the last one year, automotive makers are increasingly agreeing that eyes-on, hands-free feature across a broad operational domain is a must-have in order to be competitive in the next decade.

The second thing to note is more recently noticed by Mobileye, but at the start of 2024, the company has seen interest spread from just premium brands to more of the mainstream and mass market brands. This is an encouraging development and I was not expecting this so soon since I expected premium brands to be the testing ground for public receptiveness first before it gets traction with the mainstream brands.

The last thing to note is that Mobileye has also seen auto makers that are experiencing challenges with full in-house development or who are collaborating with its competitors reach out to Mobileye, adding to the pipeline of discussions. This is another positive because I have been suggesting that Mobileye could see additional pipeline opportunities for automotive makers who are attempting to develop their own in-house capabilities but face challenges in doing so.

With that, as at the end of the first quarter of 2024, Mobileye now has design wins or are in advanced discussions with 14 OEMs, representing 46% of the industry production.

Just one quarter ago, Mobileye only had design wins or are in advanced discussions with 11 OEMs, representing 37% of industry production.

The opportunity set for Mobileye increase by at least 20%, which is definitely a positive sign.

I think that we will see this pipeline opportunity continue to grow because of two main things that have happened.

Firstly, after the announcement that Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VWAGY) will be collaborating with Mobileye for SuperVision, Chauffeur and Drive products, this was seen as a big endorsement that a large global OEM is confident in Mobileye's technology and execution capabilities. As a result, Mobileye stated that this led to incremental traction with other OEMs.

Secondly, Mobileye has also seen an initial positive impact from Tesla's (TSLA) decision to focus on FSD and Robotaxi. Other OEMs that want to be competitive need to have their own competitive offering and thus, more OEMs are increasingly more urgent to work with Mobileye to ensure that they can also offer compete meaningfully on this front.

The next question is about the conversion of these pipeline opportunities to actual design wins.

As I listen in to the earnings call, I can tell that management is optimistic that we will see some design wins in the second half of 2024. This is because Mobileye has been working on a number of these advanced discussions since the middle to late 2023, with a number of them likely to convert in the second half of 2024.

For those who are unaware, the Volkswagen collaboration with Mobileye took about one and a half year to complete, but given the size of Volkswagen Group, management sees a shorter time frame for existing advanced discussions to complete and convert into design wins.

In terms of the scale of these late stage discussions, Mobileye shared that they are bidding on RFQs that represent a multiple of the $4.5 billion in pipeline revenue that it generated from SuperVision and Chauffeur design wins in 2023.

Valuation

Given the in-line 1Q24 quarter and the reiterating of 2024 guidance, I am reiterating my earlier financial forecasts for Mobileye, which can be found below.

Summary of my 5-year financials forecasts (Author generated)

Likewise, I am reiterating my intrinsic values and price targets.

My intrinsic value for Mobileye is $47, based on a discounted cash flow model assuming 9% discount rate and 25x terminal 2028 multiple.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets are $36.30 and $64.50 respectively, which implies a 90x 2024 P/E and 45x 2026 P/E respectively.

Most of the value in the stock comes in 2026, given that is the time period for a significant number of design win conversion into actual revenues.

Conclusion

Mobileye's inventory destocking continues to be on track, which in my books is a beat on its own given the difficult environment especially for the automotive sector.

SuperVision units are scaling up with multiple tailwinds for second half acceleration, although it remains early days and the key will be to get additional design wins.

Management is optimistic that we will see some design wins in the second half of 2024.

The growing pipeline means that Mobileye now has design wins or are in advanced discussions with 14 OEMs, representing 46% of the industry production.

The comments about more interest from mainstream and mass market brands, along with automakers that are having challenges with their own in-house development marks a positive development for Mobileye as well.

The first quarter being in-line and guidance being reiterated suggests that the inventory drawdown issue is largely behind the company and after 2Q24, I expect a recovery story to form.