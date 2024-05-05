Baron Funds - Masimo Corp.: Can Potentially Double Our Investment

May 05, 2024 3:30 AM ETMasimo Corporation (MASI) Stock
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.97K Followers

Summary

  • Masimo Corporation is a provider of high-end vital sign monitoring equipment and software.
  • The company is in the process of unwinding an unpopular consumer products acquisition, which is expected to unlock the value of its core health care business.
  • Masimo's base health care business generates revenues of about $1.3 billion and has the potential to double its revenues and cash flow in the next six to seven years.

Pulse trace and Stethoscope

enot-poloskun

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

We made a new investment in Masimo Corporation, a provider of high-end vital sign monitoring equipment and software. This is a special situation investment, as it

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
11.97K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

About MASI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MASI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MASI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News