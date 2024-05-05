Baron Funds - Masimo Corp.: Can Potentially Double Our Investment

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)
We made a new investment in Masimo Corporation, a provider of high-end vital sign monitoring equipment and software. This is a special situation investment, as it is in the process of unwinding an unpopular consumer products acquisition, which we believe will unlock the value of the core health care business.
Masimo is a market leader in monitoring pulse rates, oxygen levels and perfusion, blood hemoglobin content and other key signs on a continuous basis. Studies have shown that Masimo’s higher-quality monitoring can save lives (and money) via higher accuracy and better warning capabilities. The base health care business produces revenues of about $1.3 billion (2024 company guidance), of which about 15% consists of non-recurring sensor hardware sales (what Masimo calls sockets) that are the razor in the business model analogy.
The remaining 85% of revenues come from disposable sensors that are the blades in the business model analogy. They produce recurring (and growing) revenue. Masimo can grow its health care revenues by introducing new products (including monitor networking and warning software), gaining new U.S. and international customers, and getting customers to buy more parameters (additional vital signs) for the existing sockets they have installed.
Currently, the company averages about $8 per socket in sensor revenues, but that has the potential to go to $100 per socket over time. While we don’t believe we will see a 12-fold increase in revenues, we do believe that revenues could double over the next seven years. At the same time margins should expand due to gross margin improvements with the completion of a new Malaysian manufacturing facility and operating leverage because its sales force is largely built out and it has a comfortable research and development budget. So, overall base business cash flow could double as well in six to seven years.
This is all overshadowed by Masimo’s $1 billion acquisition of Sound United in early 2022. Sound United designs and manufacturers high-end stereo equipment under brands like Marantz and Denon. Masimo is launching a smartwatch designed for higher-end vital sign monitoring (for health and consumer markets) than products like Apple and Android’s watches and bought the company for its sales and distribution assets.
But the acquisition added debt and the market viewed it as a distraction, far afield from its health care roots. Shares dropped nearly 70% by October 2023. We got involved after an activist started to push for the separation of the businesses. At the end of the first quarter, Masimo announced that it was exploring modalities to split the consumer and health care businesses, including a spin-off or JV structure. We think this is a great idea that will unlock value in the currently under-appreciated health care business.
In addition, Masimo is likely to retain a good portion the potential proceeds of a lawsuit against Apple alleging patent infringement related to vital signs on the Apple watch. While this could be worth hundreds of millions or more in ultimate value, we view it as just additional value optionality on the investment. All in, we believe we can double our investment from current valuation levels from Masimo’s cash flow growth and higher trading multiple that we believe will be justified for the cleaner health care structure that the company should achieve this year.
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Funds. You may obtain them from the Funds’ distributor, Baron Capital, Inc., by calling 1-800-99-BARON or visiting Baron Funds - Asset Management for Growth Equity Investments. Please read them carefully before investing.
Risks: Specific risks associated with investing in smaller companies include that the securities may be thinly traded and more difficult to sell during market downturns. Even though the Fund is diversified, it may establish significant positions where the Adviser has the greatest conviction. This could increase volatility of the Fund’s returns.
The Fund may not achieve its objectives. Portfolio holdings are subject to change. Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk.
The discussions of the companies herein are not intended as advice to any person regarding the advisability of investing in any particular security. The views expressed in this report reflect those of the respective portfolio manager only through the end of the period stated in this report. The portfolio managers’ views are not intended as recommendations or investment advice to any person reading this report and are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions and Baron has no obligation to update them.
This report does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities of Baron Discovery Fund by anyone in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful under the laws of that jurisdiction to make such offer or solicitation.
The Russell 1000® Growth Index measures the performance of large-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth. The Russell 2500™ Growth Index measures the performance of small to medium-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth. The Russell Microcap® Growth Index measures the performance of the microcap growth segment of the U.S. equity market. The Russell Midcap® Growth Index measures the performance of medium-sized U.S. companies that are classified as growth. All rights in the FTSE Russell Index (the “Index”) vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. Russell® is a trademark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. The Fund includes reinvestment of dividends, net of withholding taxes, while the Russell indexes include reinvestment of dividends before taxes. Reinvestment of dividends positively impacts the performance results.
Enterprise Value ('EV') is a measure of a company’s total value, often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization. EV includes in its calculation the market capitalization of a company but also short-term and long-term debt as well as any cash on the company’s balance sheet. Free Cash Flow ('FCF') represents the cash that a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets. Price/ Earnings Ratio or P/E (next 12-months): is a valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its mean forecasted 4 quarter sum earnings per share over the next twelve months. If a company’s EPS estimate is negative, it is excluded from the portfolio-level calculation.
BAMCO, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Baron Capital, Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).
