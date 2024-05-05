DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

TSLL ETF Overview

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) is, as the name implies, a leveraged ETF intended to achieve twice the return of the underlying asset (TSLA). The shares have garnered attention lately, given the price action that TSLA has seen.

TSLA 1M Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Not only that, but investors looking up the shares will find an interesting dividend yield over 8%. I'm going to talk about the strategies that underlie these return objectives and distributions and ultimately explain why I rate TSLL a Hold.

Recent Fund Events

An important thing to highlight about TSLL since it was last covered on Seeking Alpha is that it shifted from being a 1.5X fund to 2X, which was announced around the time that piece was being prepared and took effect in on April 2. As such, while TSLL as a security has been around for a year and a half, we only have a month's worth results under the 2X period.

TSLL & TSLA 1M Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Unsurprisingly, the movements have correlated, with TSLL's being more intense. As TSLA's total return for the past month is 7.6%, TSLL's stands at 9%. That's not only not 2X; it isn't even 1.5X. It's worth examining what measures the fund managers (Paul Brigandi and Tony Ng of Rafferty Asset Management, LLC), take to achieve returns equal to 200% that of TSLA.

TSLL Fund Strategy

In the fund's official prospectus, released in April after the shift to 2X, the managers indicate:

The [fund] seeks daily leveraged (2X) investment results and is very different from most other exchange-traded funds.

They go on to explain that "daily" refers to the period from one close of the market to the next close. The primary method they use to achieve this are return swaps with a global financial institution. These are derivative transactions that allow them to be compensated with 200% of the return of the underlying asset. They also keep a significant portion of their assets in cash. While we lack a holdings report after the change to 2X, the prospectus notes that money markets accounted for over 90% of assets in January. Depending on the results of each trading day, the fund rebalances their intended exposure accordingly.

The 2X return, therefore, is not intended to apply over periods of time longer than a single day and may differ substantially. To illustrate this point, management has provided a range of estimates of what total returns could be over a year, depending on the total returns of TSLA in that time and the rate of its volatility.

Multiple Estimates of Total Returns (Official Prospectus)

The green areas display boxes where TSLL's total return could be better than the straight 2X, while the red show where it is worse. The green does not indicate positive returns, and I emboldened the outline of the zone projected to have positive total returns. While the does not show every possible estimate, the chart does show how easy it is for returns to negative, especially if the shares prove more volatile.

The daily strategy increases the compounding effect, which makes negative compounding particularly deletive to long-term value. A 50% loss requires a 100% gain to break even, for example. On top of this, an expense ratio of almost a percent creates additional drag.

Knowing about these pressures, management does take some measures to protect the fund, such that a movement of TSLA by 50% or more does not produce a shift of 90% or more (positive or negative) in TSLL's NAV. Specific means of doing this are not mentioned in the Prospectus, and it may depend on available means as such an event happens. In the lifetime of TSLL, TSLA has not declined 50% or more.

For my part, I believe it would be difficult for management to prevent losses in excess of 90%, given that such a move is surprising by nature and therefore assumes under-preparedness.

TSLL Dividend

I want to take time to discuss the dividend history of this fund because the yield is likely to be enticing to investors looking for income investments. First, let's review the history of distributions.

Full Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The fund generally makes distributions at least once per quarter and additional distribution made once per year in December. They have generally increased the regular, quarterly dividend as the fund has aged. Regarding its policy on distributions, management does not discuss specifics, merely that it intends to make distributions that may be taxed as income or long-term capital gains.

Without a detailed discussion of the dividend and the discretion management has on distributions, it seems to me that the quarterly dividend has likely risen as the interest on its money market assets increased during the life of the fund.

All of this is to say that there isn't an inherent source of lucrative cash flow to a fund like this. The distributions should be treated as incidental, and we should take the managers seriously when they say this is a fund oriented toward traders who want daily leveraged returns based on the movement of TSLA.

Future Outlook

Given what I said, I have tried to avoid dropping information that is too time-specific. Tesla received negative news as the week closed about the cessation of its Supercharger network, creating doubts about its leadership in electric vehicles. This negativity could feed into dips in the price of TSLA as markets reopen in the week to come, thus impacting TSLL almost twice as much. Yet, such a dip could be excessive and result in a rebound that rewards buyers a week later. Today's disaster can be tomorrow's opportunity for a security such as this.

I myself take the long view and don't invest for daily returns. Nevertheless, I can still throw a bone to folks interested in leveraged ETFs who are trying narrow their choices and find ideal candidates, and I'll do that by giving my basic opinion on TSLA.

First, I think the shares are overvalued. I also understand why they are that way: Tesla has been making strides in breakthrough technology, has a charmingly quirky CEO, and managed to deliver on growth that finally produced positive free cash flow in 2019.

History of Cash Flows (Seeking Alpha)

The trend has generally been a healthy one, and in 2023 TSLA produced about $4.3 billion in cash as growth continues. Yet, with a market cap around $570 billion, that makes for a multiple around 130, which most would agree is very high and indicative of assumed growth that would be economically difficult to sustain in order to justify such a valuation.

Put more plainly for those of you seeking leveraged ETFs: I think TSLA is more likely to see days where it dips or stays flat over the course of a year. Those who want a simpler process might consider finding leads among leveraged ETFs for individual stocks whose Price/FCF or P/E multiples are much lower but whose financial prospects are sound.

Is TSLL A Buy/Sell/Hold?

TSLL represents on opportunity to benefit from waves of optimism for Tesla at approximately double the daily rate. Yet, this also poses double the danger, and it's a better tool for short-term traders with exit plans.

While the fund currently boasts a high dividend yield of 8%, this is largely explained by its money market position that gradually rose as the Fed began increasing rates A specific distribution policy isn't elaborated by the managers. With the ease at which negative compounding and the friction of management fees can incur long-term losses, this is not a buy-and-hold for those seeking income.

Among those traders seeking leveraged ETFs, perhaps they would still benefit from putting other funds on their short list ahead of TSLL, particularly those whose underlying assets trade at lower multiples. Even so, because of the opportunistic nature of such a security, a Hold rating is the most reasonable and perennially useful in my view.