CVS Health: Show-Me Story Is Dead For The Near Term

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
732 Followers

Summary

  • With CVS having reported terrible Q1 earnings and cutting FY24 EPS guidance by ~20%, I view management's credibility in executing its "show-me" story as highly challenged.
  • Being the first quarterly EPS miss in years and at that scope (~22% below consensus), I also cast significant doubt on management's communication to capital markets and investors.
  • 580bps YoY surge in MLR cut insurance margins to ~2.3%, down 470bps YoY and depressing corporate-level margins to 3.3% (-180bps YoY).
  • With peers reporting a quarterly drop in MLR and providing positive full year guidance, I see weak profitability turning from an industry problem to a CVS specific one.
  • I cut my price target by 29% to $65/sh and move shares to Underweight on lower estimates and a downward adjusted target multiple to represent MLR challenges and higher debt.

Las Vegas Strip - CVS

LPETTET

Yesterday, May 1st CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) reported its earnings for Q1 of 2024, largely meeting revenue estimates but significantly missing (~22%) on EPS due to severe profitability challenges in its insurance division amid a further growing Medical Loss Ratio ("MLR"). Since my

This article was written by

White Star Research profile picture
White Star Research
732 Followers
Finance professional with experience across investment banking and capital markets with a great passion for fundamental long-only investing. Sector agnostic but a special emphasis on the global oil patch and aerospace & defense.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News