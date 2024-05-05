Moonstone Images

Introduction

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) just reported its Q1 ’24 earnings on the 1st of May, which led to a 20% increase in its share price, and since the company's shares are still down around 32% since my first article, I wanted to see if it would be a decent time to start a position. The slight beat on revenues has sent the company’s shares soaring, which, I think, was a bit of an overreaction, and given the volatility in the markets and what is happening in the auto sector currently, I expect large price swings moving forward. Caution is warranted and my hold rating stands.

Q1 Results

The company reported $2.55B in revenues, adjusted EBITDA of $12m, and a loss per share of $-3.21. The expectations were $2.51B of revenues and $-2.08 of loss per share. So, the company missed by a large margin on EPS and slightly beat revenue estimates.

The market seemed to like what the company reported, as its share price soared 20% on the news. The company's sharp loss was due to a reduction in its fleet size, as the company is aggressively trying to right-size its fleet. I don't think this report warranted a 20% increase in share price because there were still weak numbers compared to previous quarters. However, I can also see why the enthusiasm kicked in as the company is trying to become much more efficient and disposing of a record number of vehicles should keep the prices more stable in the future.

Comments on the Outlook

The biggest concerns are with the used car prices coming back down instead of normalizing where they are now. This is indeed a problem that may increase the company’s per-fleet costs in the upcoming quarter. Looking at the CarGurus used car price index, we can see a sharp decline from the end of November to mid-March, which is going to be reflected negatively in the company’s upcoming quarter. However, we can also see a slight rebound, as there seems to be a temporary bottom in place from mid-March. The prices seem to have gone up around 1.15% in the last 30 days.

Is this rebound sustainable, we are not sure, however, if we look at the long-term trend, prices are still very elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels, which may mean that there is still a lot of room to fall. What doesn't stoke confidence for me is that one of the company's competitors, Hertz (HTZ), reported earnings recently, and it saw its price plummet 20% due to an increase in depreciation costs. Granted, it's a little different story since Avis didn't jump the gun and upgraded their fleet into Tesla's, which have been depreciating in value quite rapidly. However, on the earnings call, CFO Izzy Martins said that the company expects to see depreciating costs increase to $350 a month before stabilizing and "potentially" decreasing, which is still uncertain.

The lingering effects of supply chain issues from the pandemic may continue to prop up the used car prices for a little longer, so I don’t expect a major drop in prices for now, however, as these issues ease, better watch out. Furthermore, I believe the demand for used cars to remain high, especially if the new car affordability remains a challenge. So, the trend may slow down. However, it seems to be the biggest concern in my opinion.

What could help the company to tame the costs of the fleet is to jump onto a fleet that would be more resistant to losing value so quickly, which would be the hybrid models. The rise of popularity in hybrid vehicles, which outpaced sales of fully EV vehicles was surprising to see, but as we recall what happened with Hertz’s big push to EVs that ended up costing it an arm and a leg, I think a gradual transition from ICE vehicles to hybrid and then eventually to EV, once EVs become much more reliable and cheaper to manufacture and fix, is the way to go in my opinion. This way, the depreciation costs could level out if the popularity of hybrids remains strong.

When it comes to more travel these days, I think the trend of going back to the office is going to continue, which should bring a lot more business trips back on the table, rather than Zoom, or MS teams calls, which have been so prevalent a year or so ago. I am seeing a lot more movement in recent months and that should bode well for the company.

Financial Health

The company has around $522m in cash and equivalents against almost $5B in long-term debt, which has increased y/y. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning the company's other large amount of debt of around $18B, which also increased considerably. That is not what I would like to see the company do, especially with how high-interest rates are these days. Additionally, the company’s performance hasn’t been very predictable, which may become a real risk if operations deteriorate dramatically, but I don’t see that happening. The company has been reducing its fleet size this quarter quite aggressively according to the report, however, at a loss, and none of it was used to pay down debt. I expect further right-sizing will occur, and it could be once again at a loss.

I would like to see the company paying down some of that debt quicker instead of paying out special dividends, or how aggressively the management has been buying up the company’s shares. I’m all for it when it comes to cheap shares and when the debt doesn’t seem as risky as it does here, so I think it would do them well if they were to prioritize deleveraging going forward.

Valuation

I went ahead and updated some of my assumptions in the model, which were on a little bit more conservative side than before.

For revenues, I stuck with around 1.4% for the base case as I did in my previous article, while changing some growth numbers for the other cases, to give myself a range of possible outcomes. These ranges take into account revitalized top-line growth and further slump going forward. Also, I believe these are quite conservative across the board. Below are those estimates. The reason I went so conservative in my assumptions here is because analysts are not very optimistic about the company's top-line potential either.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I went with much lower estimates than what the company managed to achieve in FY23, given the uncertainties I covered in the outlook, and overall macroeconomic conditions we are still in for the last 2 years or so. Over time, I am modeling quite a slow growth in earnings, which should be easy to beat if everything goes according to plan. For reference, analysts are a bit more upbeat than I am, but that just bodes better for me in the end and will act as a margin of safety. Below are the estimates as compared to FY23. Notice how much of a drop-off the company sees in the first couple of years. Over time, I am modeling a return to healthier margins, but that remains to be seen if the company can execute.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I decided to add one percent on top of the company’s WACC, which is my discount rate, and given the slow growth, I went with a 1% terminal growth rate. I usually go with around a 2% terminal growth rate, but given the fact that there isn't much growth happening in the company, I am going to be much more conservative in the long run. Below are my WACC calculations, which were increased by 1% to make it safer and act as a further margin of safety.

WACC Calculation (Author)

I am also adding another 30% discount to my final intrinsic value calculation. The reason for such drastic conservatism is that the company has a lot of debt on its books, which will become quite risky if the outlook is worse than we imagine in terms of car prices and depreciation. I don't think that the worst of the prices is behind us. Therefore, I think extra caution is warranted. With that said, my PT remains somewhat similar to the previous calculations, just slightly lower, at around $128 a share.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

I mentioned in my previous article that there may be a price that even a company like Avis can be a good deal to buy, and with the big crash that we saw in the last quarter, that price came much quicker than I thought. Does it mean it’s a good buy? After the overreaction to the upside recently, it is much less attractive. Moreover, I expect a lot more volatility still ahead for the ticker, since the aforementioned risks are lingering, and if costs continue to mount, the company’s share price will continue to fall. With that said, I am not confident in the short-term future of the company, and I am sticking with my hold rating for now, until I see where the trend is heading in terms of depreciation and used car prices.