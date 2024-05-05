Xponential Fitness: Embedded Growth At A Big Discount

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.21K Followers

Summary

  • Xponential Fitness shares fell 14% after slightly lower than expected same-store comps in Q1 earnings.
  • The franchised business model and embedded growth in new studio openings make Xponential an attractive investment opportunity.
  • At $11.50 per share, Xponential Fitness stock is undervalued with potential for over 100% upside.

A female trainer uses a pilates machine to give instructions while adjusting the form

Maki Nakamura/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) fell 14% Friday in the wake of first quarter earnings - apparently investors were put off by slightly lower than expected same-store comps. As a battleground stock (discussed below), the market has shown an

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.21K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPOF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XPOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XPOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XPOF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News