JHVEPhoto

We have been doing the rounds on the players, which we follow as the Q1 results come in. Today, we are back to comment on Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF, OTCPK:TLPFY). Here at the Lab, we have covered the stock twice already this year, and we highly recommend that our readers check up on our previous analysis so that they are acquainted with the equity story up to now:

The company stock price experienced a significant loss after Klarna's announcement. Our team believes that artificial intelligence is an upside, not a downside risk. At the time, the company was trading at a 14% FCF yield with a total yield (buyback and dividend) above 10%. This was a screaming buy, and since then, Teleperformance shares are up by 16.65%. Looking at our initiation of coverage performance, we are still down by 29.34%.

Mare Evidence Lab Past Rating

Earnings Results and Our Changes

Teleperformance delivered a Q1 'pro forma' top-line sales growth of +0.9% on a yearly basis. This was slightly above Wall Street consensus expectation. Here at the Lab, we positively view this sequentially stable sales pick-up. Considering the Majorel acquisition, the company's sales were up by +26.7% on a reported basis. On a negative note, Teleperformance has not provided details on the sales performance breakdown. On an aggregate basis, we see Q1 sales at €2.54 billion; however, there is no visibility on Majorel's sales performance breakdown as well as Teleperformance's standalone business. The company confirmed that Majorel is now captured in Teleperformance's existing divisions.

Teleperformance sales evolution

Source: Teleperformance Q1 results presentation - Fig 1

Looking at the details, Teleperformance's Q1 beat was mainly driven by Specialized Services, which were up by +13.7% on a yearly basis. The Core Services & D.I.B.S division declined by -0.9 %, with slowing trends in telecommunication, healthcare, and the social media sector. However, there is substantial demand for US offshoring to India, with recovery signs from the tech, retail, financial, and automotive sectors. In addition, the company reported 'new business wins' and reassured our team of a solid economic moat.

Core Services & D.I.B.S division now reports in two regions compared to a previous disclosure of three regions. Therefore, we cannot compare with past numbers. That said, it is encouraging that the Majorel combination is progressing well, with cost synergy targets reaffirmed (Fig 2). Again, the company reaffirmed its Fiscal Year 2024 guidance with a 2/4% top-line sales growth. We believe there is a "conservative" approach to the Teleperformance outlook, but we prefer an underpromise and then over-delivery.

Majorel integration plan on track

Fig 2

The CEO confirmed "persistent uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment"; however, we see encouraging signs of sales picking up, and Q1 was supportive. Here at the Lab, we do not have potential integration headwinds, and we are still below the management guidance in our forecasted numbers. Reflecting a positive start to the year and considering limited visibility, we forecast sales at €10.3 billion with a 20% EBITDA margin. Teleperformance has an operating cash flow to EBITDA in the 80% area. Therefore, considering the ongoing buyback and dividend payment, the company has €400/500 million in deleverage optionality. In our year-end numbers, with no additional acquisition, we arrived at a net debt of €4.1 billion with a net debt/EBITDA of 2x. Going down to the P&L estimates, there were no changes in the technical guidance (interest rate, CAPEX, and corporate tax), and so we maintained our EPS of €13.1 (Fig 3).

Valuation

Majorel's acquisition reinforces Teleperformance's position as the global customer-experience leader (CX). Here at the Lab, we believe the company stock price is significantly undervalued. Our valuation is supported by a P/E of 13x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x. With our numbers, we value Teleperformance with a buy rating of €170 per share. Teleperformance's valuation is lower than the median of its peer group; indeed, looking at the Business Support Services sector, the P/E is approximately 12x. In our peer group, there are companies such as Experian plc, WPP plc, and Publicis Groupe SA.

Teleperformance 2024 Outlook

Fig 3

Our buy rating is also supported by:

A sequential improvement in Wall Street numbers; High fragmentation in the CX market will likely allow the company to increase its market share as a best-in-class operator; Higher offering from Specialized Services; A robust balance sheet; An ongoing cash return to shareholders (2/3 of the net FCF), with dividends and share buy-backs. The company goes ex-div on 28/05/2024 and has a yield of 4%.

Risks

Downside risks include 1) new technology risk, 2) continued CAPEX investing in adapting Teleperformance's business model, 3) wage inflation in the company's offshore capacity, 4) changes to FX, and 5) regulatory risks. For instance, in 2003, the company suffered from strict USA regulations pertaining to the "Do Not Call List." In addition, we report execution risk on the latest acquisition and limited disclosure visibility. That said, this is a fragmented industry, and thanks to the company's size and balance sheet, Teleperformance is a consolidator with a diversified portfolio in revenue MIX (Fig 4) and geographical footprint.

Teleperformance Revenue and GEO Mix

Fig 4

Conclusion

A new CMD in Q2 is a clear opportunity for Teleperformance to address Wall Street questions on AI and new technology risk. Q1 results were reassuring, and the company confirmed its yearly outlook, which we did with our buy rating target.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.