Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is a cement manufacturer from Peru. The company has a geographical quasi-monopoly over the Northern region of the country.

I have been covering Pacasmayo since June 2021. Generally, I have not considered the stock an opportunity given the elevated cement demand in Peru, compared to historical averages, and the company's high dividend payout ratio, which compromises dividend security.

In my last article, from December 2023, I was particularly worried about the company's gross margins, inventory accumulation, and a potential dividend cut. This article reviews the company's results and earnings call for 1Q24. Although my inventory concerns are lower now, I still consider that the dividend is at risk and that the stock is not an opportunity at these prices.

1Q24 results and recent performance

After record years in 2021 and 2022, the Peruvian cement industry has been shrinking in 2023 and 2024. The Peruvian Cement Manufacturers Association published an 11% decrease in national production in 2023, a trend that continued at 8% lower YoY levels in March 2024. The chart below shows that the cement industry is still operating above its historical average.

Peruvian national cement dispatches (green) and 2014-2019 average (red line) (Peruvian Cement Manufacturers Association ASOCEM)

The situation is not different for Pacasmayo, which reported TTM volumes for February 2024 at levels 20% lower than the 2021 records. 1Q24 results showed 7% YoY lower volumes but flat revenues thanks to higher prices. As seen below, these higher prices have also contributed to higher EBITDA margins than the 2018-2024 average.

Data by YCharts

In a market with low competition thanks to geographical barriers (cement is expensive to transport), Pacasmayo can sustain higher prices as long as consumption remains elevated enough to keep factory utilization high (currently at 60% to 70%, according to the company). Pacasmayo's management has also commented that its new kilns allowed it to reduce clinker costs and that coal prices have been lower than in previous years, which also helped boost margins.

In my previous article, I worried about Pacasmayo's higher-than-usual inventories, which could mask a reduction in margins because the factory overhead would be spread over a higher volume and not recognized as expenses until sold. In the past three quarters, Pacasmayo's inventories have decreased. Being an IFRS reporting company, Pacasmayo has to use FIFO inventory accounting, which, coupled with an inventory turnover of 2, means that the current inventories all belong to 2023/4 when Pacasmayo was already operating at a lower utilization. If margins have not decreased yet, it means Pacasmayo was not hiding overhead in inventories.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

After finishing the kiln projects, the company's capital expenditures have also decreased substantially. The company's management mentioned on the 3Q23 call that they believe the maintenance CAPEX run rate is PEN 100 million per year, or about $27 million, at the current exchange rates.

Data by YCharts

Financially, the company is leveraged but not risky. Pacasmayo has PEN 1.5 billion in debts, about $405 million, or three times the current EBITDA. However, most of that debt is fixed-rate, PEN-denominated, and has maturities starting in 2028. Even under my bearish scenario below, interest is well covered.

Profitability in the future

I still believe that if the demand for cement continues to decrease, eventually, Pacasmayo will need to lower prices to increase demand and maintain facility utilization. Therefore, I prefer a more conservative forecast of 24% EBITDA margins instead of the current 26% TTM levels.

With a current TTM CoGS plus OpEx minus depreciation of $375 million, a 24% EBITDA margin would represent revenues of $495 million instead of the current $525 million. This would yield an EBITDA of about $118 million. We need to remove the $27 million in CAPEX from EBITDA. For interest, I am considering a debt level of PEN 1.5 billion, yielding 6.5%, or about PEN 100 million, again $27 million at the current exchange rate. Finally, the company's effective tax rate has been close to 30% for the past two years.

Data by YCharts

After removing CAPEX, interest, and taxes from EBITDA, we arrive at cash income to equity of about $45 million. The figure is similar to the company's current net income because we are considering lower revenues and margins but also lower CAPEX compared to D&A.

This level is below the $47 million in dividend payments the company has sustained for the past few years. That is why I continue to believe that the dividend is at risk.

However, my assumptions above are relatively bearish, expecting a decrease in revenues and margins. Using the current $526 million in revenues and EBITDA margins of 26%, we arrive at a cash income to equity of $57 million, which covers the dividend.

Pacasmayo currently trades at a market cap of $480 million. This is compared to a current profitability level of about $57 million (on a cash basis) or the more probable (but bearish) scenario of $45 million. This represents a multiple of between 8.5x and 10.6x.

None of the multiples seem high, but I do not consider the stock an opportunity because of the risk around the dividend and because the industry is still operating at historically elevated demand levels that may continue to revert.