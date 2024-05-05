Luis Alvarez

Those who follow my work know that I am bullish on shopping centers right now due to the favorable supply/demand imbalance. Within the sector there is quite a bit of dispersion in both forward opportunity and valuation. Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) represents the portion that is relatively overvalued.

I use the term relatively because its multiple is appropriate for its fundamentals, it just so happens that peers are substantially discounted to fair value such that PECO’s fair value makes it overvalued by comparison. Relative to the rest of the sector, PECO is less opportunistic for 3 reasons:

Properties are less impressive (location and quality) Later innings of growth Higher valuation (FFO, AFFO and NAV)

Its relative valuation could be an opportunity for the company to use its stock as currency to absorb a cheaper peer, but I would rather own the target of M&A than the buyer.

Let me begin by discussing PECO’s fundamentals and follow with its valuation and peer comparison.

Reasonably solid fundamentals

Like most shopping centers, PECO suffered a bit during the COVID shutdown but had a surge recovery as the world opened back up. Since then, its same store net operating income growth has been steady in the low to mid-single-digits.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The same store growth is driven by strong rollups as leases expire. In 1Q24, PECO had the following rent rolls per its earnings release:

Executed portfolio comparable new leases at a rent spread of 29.1% and inline comparable new leases at a record-high rent spread of 37.4% during the quarter

Executed portfolio comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 16.9% and inline comparable renewal leases at a rent spread of 19.2% during the quarter

Great numbers due to the almost 0 new supply and strong tenant demand causing it to be a landlord favoring environment.

PECO’s assets are spread throughout the U.S. in rough proportion to population. This makes it a sort of bellwether for the shopping center sector as they have exposure to essentially all the major MSAs.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Indeed, its leasing performance has been similar to that of peers with Kite Realty (KRG), Whitestone (WSR) and Brixmor (BRX) each putting up similar rental rate increase numbers on lease rolls.

Given that the leasing dynamics are similar, why do I believe PECO has less forward growth?

It comes down to occupancy and what happens when occupancy crosses a certain threshold. PECO is very high occupancy at 97.2% at the close of 1Q24.

PECO

Most other shopping center REITs are between 90% and 96%.

Generally speaking, high occupancy is a good thing and perhaps that is why the market is trading PECO at a premium multiple to peers. However, all else equal, higher vacancy represents more growth ahead in shopping centers for 2 reasons:

when leasing dynamics are as favorable as they are in shopping centers, vacancy will get leased up and provide incremental revenue at minimal incremental cost. The ~95% threshold at which landlords gain significant negotiating power

Vacancy lease-up upside

Shopping centers across the board are experiencing a nice mark-to-market as leases roll over. Just about the entire sector is positioned to get between 15% and 40% higher rents over the course of the next 7 years as leases roll.

For PECO that is the entirety of their upside because they are already at full occupancy.

Other shopping centers that are at lower occupancy will get similar rent rolls but also get 200 to 700 basis points of occupancy upside from leasing vacant space. Vacant space has slightly negative NOI presently and upon lease has strongly positive NOI which creates a massive NOI delta.

Leasing up of vacant space is among the highest margin revenues a REIT can generate.

Negotiating power of occupancy threshold

Each real estate sector has a natural level of what would be considered full occupancy.

For retail it is somewhere in the mid to high 90s. I would estimate about 96%.

As a REIT’s occupancy reaches and exceeds “full occupancy” it no longer needs any given tenant which allows it to be very aggressive in choosing tenants. A potential tenant might offer the REIT good rent and even have strong credit but the REIT could still refuse if that tenant is not ideal for the ecosystem in terms of driving foot traffic or synergizing with other tenants.

Given the environment, there are other tenants lined up to take the space.

Jeff Edison (PECO’s CEO) discussed this concept on the 1Q24 earnings call

“We want to get the spaces back as quickly as we can and mark them to market. That is a -- in this environment where you have the level of demand from the retailers, we're taking -- that is a natural sort of strategic movement. [ ] It's just that there's an increased impetus to do that when you're getting 40% rent spreads. [ ] you're going to want to be more aggressive about that. And you're going to be more aggressive in terms of the retention on those rents. And that is -- I mean that is -- I think you're going to see among a number of our peers as they get closer to a high level of occupancy like where we are at”

Essentially, he is discussing what happens when there is a combination of high occupancy and a landlord favored environment where demand exceeds availability. Landlords get the opportunity to choose stronger tenants and get higher rent.

At 97% occupancy, PECO is already experiencing this power in their lease negotiations. The other shopping center REITs are approaching the point of experiencing this power.

I anticipate that as the other REITs get to this occupancy level, their rollups on lease turnover will start to surpass that of PECO. In my opinion, it is this occupancy level that is allowing PECO to keep up presently. Their overall supply/demand dynamic is less powerful than that of other REITs for 2 reasons:

Properties are in many average or weak submarkets in addition to the strong ones Lower end properties. PECO has $15.21 rent per square foot compared to sector average of $19.42

PECO valuation

Given that PECO is in the later stages of its growth with minimal occupancy upside, I think it should trade at a discount to peers. However, it is presently trading at a premium across multiple metrics.

PECO 13.72X forward FFO compared to sector at 12.12X

PECO 17.13X forward AFFO compared to sector at 15.58X

PECO at 99.3% of NAV compared to sector at 82.1%

PECO at 6.88% implied cap rate compared to sector at 7.63%

These statistics along with other pertinent data are tabulated below.

2MC

PECO has a nice growth runway ahead from the mark to market so I don’t think 13.7X FFO or 17.13X AFFO is necessarily too high. It just strikes me as high relative to peers which have better/longer growth and cheaper multiples.

In my opinion, capital allocated to shopping centers would be better placed in the other stocks.

Valuation is an interesting thing in REITs because being overvalued or fully valued actually provides the company with a cheaper cost of capital. In my opinion, PECO would be well served to use its stock for M&A.

M&A would be its best source of growth

In recent periods, PECO has made the following acquisitions.

PECO

These markets are fine and the properties seem fine. At a 6.8% cap rate it will be slightly accretive to PECO. However, I don’t really see the draw in buying individual properties at 6.8% cap rates when they could buy their peers at cap rates in the 8s or even 9s.

Kite Realty is trading at an 8.59% cap rate

Brixmor is trading at an 8.43% cap rate

Whitestone is trading at a 9.86% cap rate

Even buying them at a nice premium over current market would be substantially accretive to PECO’s earnings per share.

Given the dispersion in valuations, I think the shopping center REIT space is ripe for consolidation. The expensive will buy the cheap.

I don’t know exactly when it will happen or which particular REITs will be the buyers and targets, but I aim to already own shares of the targets when they get bought. In my opinion, owning a variety of the deeper value shopping centers maximizes the chances of getting bought out.