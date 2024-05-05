sreenath_k

Oracle is showing unprecedented momentum in AI & Cloud

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a tempting investment amid unprecedented momentum in its AI and Cloud business. Although the competition remains tight, Oracle has managed to provide high double-digit growth for both AI and Cloud in recent times. The numbers speak for themselves. Oracle is proving it's able to profit from the ongoing AI boom. The fact is, its Gen2 AI Cloud Infrastructure offering far exceeds supply. Furthermore, with Oracle as a legacy database provider, database solutions have become a differentiated competitive advantage for Oracle against its industry peers to leverage its position in the cloud business. All in all, Oracle offers a complete and fast cloud solution for deploying AI, namely the fastest AI infrastructure in the industry, backed by hardware from Nvidia (NVDA).

As stated by Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison:

The largest AI technology companies and the leading AI startups continue to expand their business with Oracle for one simple reason—Oracle's RDMA interconnected NVIDIA Superclusters train AI models at twice the speed and less than half the cost of other clouds.

Also, worth mentioning is that Oracle holds a market share of only 2% in the cloud market and as such has plenty of room to take share from competitors like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), the top three players in the field. And this is exactly what we’ve seen in recent quarters. Oracle keeps growing Cloud revenues at a faster pace than its main competitors.

Major synergies for clients as Oracle and Palantir partner up

Palantir (PLTR) just signed a contract with Oracle that will create major synergies for clients. Together, the two companies will be able to improve their offering to enterprise clients.

As Rand Waldron, vice president of Oracle says:

By combining the performance, scalability, and flexibility of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with Palantir’s leading data and AI platforms, we will help customers win in any industry or environment.

Palantir is now moving its Foundry workloads to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure as well as making its Gotham and AI Platforms deployable on Oracle’s Cloud. Oracle also has several generative AI features to complement the AIP of Palantir.

Peer and sector insight

As we'll mention in the risk section, there is fierce competition in the cloud business. This stems mainly from rivals like Microsoft, Google, Amazon and IBM who all offer cloud-based solutions for training and deploying AI. Oracle, however, states that they have the fastest solution out there for training AI models and that they can train AI models twice as fast than their peers.

Also, Oracle is more specialised in the cloud business than its competitors. Google, for example, earns most of its revenues from advertising, while Amazon earns most of its revenues from e-commerce. Oracle, however, has its cloud business as the number one source of revenue, which means that its exposure to cloud and AI is much higher than that of its peers. This in turn means that growth stemming from cloud and AI will have a higher impact on both revenues and earnings for Oracle compared to its peers, making it the perfect stock for investors looking for a pure AI play.

Oracle P/E Multiple

Oracle is also trading at very attractive multiples, with a P/E ratio below the sector median and far below that of key competitors like Microsoft and Google. Oracle's P/E ratio is around 20, while Microsoft and Google have a P/E ratio 35 and 25 respectively.

Our Take on Oracle’s Q3 2024 results

Now, we are very pleased with the earnings report of Oracle for Q3 2024 which reinforces our conviction for the stock. Total Revenues grew by 7% YoY to $13.3 billion, and the company continues to exhibit strong growth in the Cloud business unit with Cloud Revenue of $5.1 billion up 25% in USD and 24% in constant currency. This surge was mainly driven by exceptional growth in the Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit which saw revenues surge by 49% to $1.8 billion with Gen2 cloud growth of more than 53% YoY in Q3 2024. Oracle expects the Cloud Infrastructure business to remain in a hypergrowth phase in the coming years as they see no slowdown, and the company is opening new and expanding existing cloud data centers rapidly.

With total revenue of $13.3 billion and Cloud revenues of $5.1 billion, Cloud is the fastest growing business unit of Oracle and as such plays an increasingly important role for the company. We expect the Cloud Infrastructure business unit to boost revenues even further in the future as its share of total revenues grows.

A glimpse at the financials of Oracle

Turning to the financials of Oracle, we do see some tightening on the margins side for the last twelve months compared to the 5-year average. But we believe this is due to major investments made by the company to meet the surging demand for its Gen2 AI Cloud infrastructure, and as such we expect the margins to improve and go beyond the 5-year average as Oracle works through their backlog of orders.

Investing.com

It’s also worth noting that Oracle does have major long-term debt. As of Q3, 2024, LT debt stood at $82.5 billion. Meanwhile, its shareholder's equity is at $5.6 billion, giving us a debt-to-equity ratio of 14, which far exceeds the industry average. This can be partly explained by the acquisition of Cerner, which cost Oracle $28.3 billion. But the company continues to deliver outstanding cash flow from operations, enough to cover both dividend payouts and debt repayments, and with operating cash flow reaching a staggering $18.2 billion over the last twelve months, we are not really worried about the debt level of Oracle. The company is on track to repay its debt, and we expect debt levels to normalize in the coming years.

Valuation

Assumptions

For valuation purposes, we execute two models; a DCF Model and a Ben Graham P/E Model. The reason for this is that different valuation models often comes to different conclusions. Hence, we believe that using the average intrinsic value from the two models as our target price provides for less error of measurement.

Our key assumption for the two models is that EPS and Cash Flow per Share will grow by 10% in the coming years. For Q3 2024 both revenues and EPS grew by 7%. However, Oracle's cloud business continues to exhibit extremely high growth and if that continues, which we argue it will, it will most likely take overall EPS growth to around 10% in the coming years. Already today, Cloud represent roughly 40% of total revenues and its share of total revenues will only continue to rise.

This assumption is also made in light of the vast growth opportunities that AI offers as it infiltrates society at a staggering pace. Bloomberg recently announced that analysts expect the market for generative AI to grow by roughly 40% per year in the coming years, only to become a $1.3 trillion market opportunity. Also, with the partnership with Palantir, Oracle is uniquely positioned to reap this AI opportunity.

DCF Model

So we start by applying a 10-year DCF Model for the valuation of Oracle.

HedgeMix DCF Model

Cash Flow per share is currently at $4.49 TTM. Using our specified input data, we land at a target price of $162 per share.

Modified Ben Graham Formula

Now we apply a slightly modified Ben Graham Formula. The original formula did not adjust the intrinsic value to the alternative cost of not holding "risk-free" bonds, but we do that by using the current yield of a 10-year treasury bond.

Intrinsic Value = (EPS × (8.5 + (2 x long-term growth rate of the company)) × 10-yearTreasury Yield​)/ BBB Corporate Yield.

EPS for Oracle (Annual EPS estimate): $5.58

Long-term growth for Oracle (HedgeMix estimate): 10%

U.S. Corporate BBB Effective Yield as of May 2, 2024: 5.85%

U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield as of May 3, 2024: 4.51%

Populating the above formula with our input data gives us an intrinsic value of $122 for the Oracle shares.

The average intrinsic value from the two models

So, the DCF models yield an intrinsic value of $162 and the Ben Graham model yields an intrinsic value of $122. The average target price from the two models is $144, which poses a 25% upside for Oracle, which currently trades at around $115 per share. Hence, there is a good upside to expect for investors.

Here are the main risks we see with an investment in Oracle

First, competition is fierce in the cloud . Industry giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Google all provide cloud solutions for the deployment of AI to challenge Oracle.

Secondly, Oracle’s growth prospect is highly dependent on strong growth in its Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit. A setback for this business unit will have an adverse impact on the company’s overall growth. We argue that Oracle is less diversified than its peers.

Takeaway message

Some may argue that AI is over-hyped, but we argue that this is not the case. In contrast, we believe AI to be an opportunity well worth its name, with market professionals like Bloomberg predicting a staggering annual growth rate of 40% for AI. With its superfast cloud infrastructure backed by Nvidia's hardware and its partnership with Palantir, Oracle is perfectly positioned to benefit from the untapped growth opportunity that AI offers.

Feel free to follow us!