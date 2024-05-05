alexsl/E+ via Getty Images

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), an Internet of Things or IoT solutions provider, released its Q1 FY2024 report on April 24. In general, the report was a mixed bag and the stock hit a new 2024 low in the aftermath. SLAB, for instance, beat estimates for the top and the bottom line, but guidance fell short of expectations. Nonetheless, SLAB did show progress towards resolving the inventory problem it has been saddled with for the last few quarters. Still, there are some unanswered questions lingering around. Why will be covered next.

SLAB seems to have found support

A previous article from last January rated SLAB a hold after concluding that the worst of the excess inventory problem was likely in the rearview. Recall how SLAB surprised the market in the Q3 FY2023 report with sales guidance that was less than half the consensus estimate, resulting in steep losses, which it attributed to lower demand due to excess inventories.

This helped explain why the stock had gone on a powerful rally after the disastrous quarterly guidance last November revealed SLAB had a major problem. On the other hand, there was reason for caution since the market may be underestimating the full impact of the inventory issue on SLAB by rallying as much as it had, which could pave the way for renewed pressure on the stock.

The chart above shows that while the stock did continue to reach new highs in 2024, the stock has now fallen off. The stock got as high as $154.91 on March 7, the 2024 high, which meant SLAB had more than doubled in value since disastrous guidance in the Q3 FY2023 report resulted in the November 1 low of $74.56.

However, the stock has retreated in the last couple of months. SLAB hit a new 2024 low of $112.13 on April 24 before recovering afterwards. What’s interesting about this is that this is not the first time the stock has reversed course to turn higher in the $110-120 region. Note how in the chart above there are several instances of the stock bouncing once it goes to the $110-120 region in 2024.

It’s therefore worth mentioning that the $110-120 region is where a Fibonacci level can be found. The stock rallied from the November 2023 low of $74.56 to the March 2024 high of $154.91 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of $74.56 to $154.91 is $114.76. This is within the $110-120 region, which could help explain why the stock seems to recover each time it gets to this region since this is where support can be found.

SLAB is down for the year with the stock losing 7.5% YTD after closing at $122.37 on May 3, but if support is indeed in place, then further declines may be harder to come by since that would require a breach of support. On the other hand, the stock has essentially moved sideways for the last five months, rallies and selloffs notwithstanding, and a catalyst may be needed to get the stock going, even with the presence of support below.

Why SLAB sold after the Q1 FY2024 report

As mentioned earlier, the stock hit a new low on April 24, which happens to be the day SLAB released its latest report. SLAB was expected to post losses with the inventory problem still in effect and the consensus called for a non-GAAP loss of $0.98 per share on revenue of $105M, but SLAB reported a loss of $0.92 on revenue of $106.38M in Q1 FY2024. In terms of GAAP, SLAB posted a net loss of $56.53M or $1.77 per share.

These numbers are much worse than a year ago, but they also represent a substantial improvement on a sequential basis. So while the latest quarterly results show the continuing impact of the inventory problem on SLAB, the impact appears to be waning in strength, a positive sign SLAB is starting to recover after the initial blow. SLAB finished Q1 FY2024 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $332.69M, down from $439.22M a year ago, which should not come as a surprise after all the recent losses on the income statement.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) Q1 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 Q1 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 106,375 86,845 246,787 22.49% (56.90%) Gross margin 51.8% 50.6% 62.3% 120bps (1050bps) Operating income (loss) (59,134) (73,111) 19,573 - - Net income (loss) (56,526) (69,787) 13,967 - - EPS (1.77) (2.19) 0.41 - - Weighted-average number of shares 31,910K 31,848K 33,753K 0.20% (5.46%) (non-GAAP) Revenue 106,375 86,845 246,787 22.49% (56.90%) Gross margin 52.2% 50.9% 62.5% 130bps (1030bps) Operating income (loss) (38,880) (46,743) 47,433 - - Net income (loss) (29,326) (37,948) 37,637 - - EPS (0.92) (1.19) 1.12 - - Click to enlarge

However, guidance was a disappointment. Expectations called for a non-GAAP loss of $0.45 a share, but Q2 FY2024 guidance calls for a loss of $0.58 to $0.70 a share. Revenue is expected to be $135-145M, a decline of 42.8% YoY at the midpoint. On the positive side, it also represents an increase of 31.6% QoQ, which means the numbers are getting better as SLAB works its way out of the inventory problem.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2024 (guidance) Q2 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $135-145M $244.9M (42.83%) Gross margin 53.0% 58.7% (570bps) EPS ($1.45-1.61) $0.33 - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $135-145M $244.9M (42.83%) Gross margin 53.0% 58.9% (590bps) EPS ($0.58-0.70) $1.04 - Click to enlarge

SLAB has incurred a GAAP loss of $3.31 and a non-GAAP loss of $0.45 on a TTM basis, all of it due to the last two quarters. SLAB is not assigned P/E ratios as a result of no earnings, but in terms of sales SLAB is valued at 6 times TTM sales of $641.85M and a market cap of $3.91B. In comparison, this is more than twice the value of the median in the sector at 2.7x.

When will the inventory problem be over for SLAB?

SLAB added some color as to the state of the inventory problem. Things are moving in the right direction, but the problem is not yet over. From the Q1 earnings call:

“So quick answer is, end-customer inventory and channel distribution inventory are both moving in the right direction and down, is the fastest way to say it. In terms of end-customer inventory, our approach has been to sample our top customers and pretty extensively now given what we've been through and we see a consistent trend there is the fastest way I can say that from December to January, January to now, we've seen both the average of excess inventory working down, as well as account of customers who have excess inventory. So, it is not fully corrected and easy way to say that is, this revenue level that we're guiding is not indicative of our consumption. But we continue to see it moving in a good direction and we like the progress for seeing and the same for this the inventory, I think this the inventory is, I don’t think we want that to go lower now. I'd say that's fully corrected. But the end-customer is moving in the right direction, but not there yet.”

Guidance did not extend beyond Q2 and SLAB was rather ambivalent as to say when the inventory problem will be over, except to say that it was getting better.

“So the quick answer is, what we said was, we see consumption at least $160 million as a data point there and we didn't say it was at $160 million. We said it was at least at that number. So, that was the data point we provided. So, easy way to think about it on - as I said earlier to the previous question, we are seeing revenue at $140 million is not indicative of consumption. And as we said in that conference, we think it's higher or at least $160 million as an easy way to think of it. So, I don't think you can get to the math based on that of exactly what consumption is and exactly how much end-customer inventory remains. But easy way to say it, that is going in the right direction. End-inventory is going down, revenue is going up, getting closer to consumption, but still a ways to go.”

Still, SLAB has ways to go to get back to its former self, even with Q2 guidance of $135-145M and assuming Q4 FY2023 was the trough with $86.8M. SLAB peaked in FY2022 with revenue of $1.02B, which implies SLAB needs to hit a quarterly revenue run rate of around $250M if SLAB is to return to the old high.

However, if we extrapolate the recent progress, with revenue going from $87M to $140M in a couple of quarters, then quarterly revenue should be around $200M by Q4 FY2024 or Q1 FY2025 at the latest. This is similar to revenue of $203.76M in Q3 FY2023 before the inventory issue reared its head. So by the end of the year the inventory problem is likely to be over.

What did SLAB have to say in the latest Investor Presentation?

SLAB held its 2024 Investor Presentation on April 24 and the main takeaway was that SLAB is upbeat about its growth prospects, never mind the current inventory problem. The latest financial model targets revenue of $1.5B with a CAGR of about 20%, a non-GAAP gross margin in the mid-50s% range and a non-GAAP operating margin in the mid-20s% range.

The presentation did not explicitly state the base year, but it is presumably the most recent fiscal or FY2023, which concluded with non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 on revenue of $782.26M, including a non-GAAP gross margin of 51% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 8%. If SLAB does grow at a CAGR of 20% as suggested in the presentation, then this would result in SLAB surpassing the $1.5B revenue target with revenue of $1,622M in FY2027.

If non-GAAP operating margin is 25% by then, as suggested in the presentation, and net margin is assumed to be 5% less or 20%, then net income would come in at $324.4M. If the number of outstanding shares is 31.9M, then EPS would end up at around $10.17. Apply a P/E multiple of 37.3x, the average in the last five years, then this implies a stock price of about $379.34. This is well above the all-time high of $211.98 set in January 2022.

SLAB would have to hit the aggressive targets laid out in the latest financial model, which call for big gains in revenue and margins, but the result would be a tripling of the current stock price of $122.37 in four years. This would represent a very nice return, assuming of course SLAB hits its financial targets as presented.

Investor takeaways

SLAB is still dealing with the impact of having too much inventory lying around at customers, but SLAB is making major progress in getting the problem fixed. SLAB still ended the latest quarterly report with another big loss, but SLAB appears to be on track to putting the inventory problem behind it before the end of the year.

The recent Investor Presentation could be seen as a sign of confidence the impact of the inventory issue will be a fleeting one. The latest model sees SLAB growing the top and the bottom line at a very fast pace with revenue growing at a CAGR of 20%. Operating margin is seen at about 25%, which is much better than the 8% in the last fiscal. If SLAB hits these targets in the coming years, the stock price could triple from where it is right now.

I am nonetheless neutral on SLAB. It may be tempting to be long SLAB, but SLAB would have to hit the targets laid out in the most recent model. However, there is the possibility the targets laid out by SLAB may be overly aggressive. Recall how SLAB got taken by surprise by the inventory problem, so it is possible SLAB is overestimating the level of demand out there.

Furthermore, the stock has been rather weak recently and the weaker-than-expected guidance in the latest report did not help. If the recovery slows or stalls completely, and SLAB does not get back to its old self before the inventory problem, the stock might revisit the November low. The stock was able to rally off the low, but that was based on a rapid resolution to the inventory problem.

Bottom line, there is still a lot of uncertainty lingering around, something SLAB itself acknowledged in the earnings call. SLAB was rather vague about where inventories are and the state of demand, except to say it is getting better, although not where it should be. While SLAB is upbeat about the future, it remains to be seen where SLAB’s revenue run-rate will settle at once inventories are no longer an issue. SLAB has made progress, but it would be premature to say SLAB is out of the woods.