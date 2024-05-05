BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stoczko - Vice President of Finance
Dale Asplund - President & Chief Executive Officer
Brett Urban - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bob Labick - CJS Securities
Tim Mulrooney - William Blair
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Hans Hoffman - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the BrightView Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'll turn the conference over to Chris Stoczko. Please go ahead when you're ready.

Chris Stoczko

Good morning and thank you for joining BrightView's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. Dale Asplund, BrightView's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call.

I will now refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation which can also be found on our Investor Relations website and contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. Our presentation in today's call include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during the call, we'll refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our press release and 8-K issued yesterday for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

I will now turn the call over to Dale.

Dale Asplund

Thank you, Chris and good morning, everyone. I'd like to begin by briefly reflecting on my first 7 months as CEO. We have made incredible progress in such a short period of time and our organization's ability to absorb these changes has been exceptional. As I sit here today, I am even more enthusiastic than I was on day 1 about the incredible opportunities ahead of us. I have the utmost confidence that all the changes we are making to transform this business are the right long-term decisions to operate as a unified

