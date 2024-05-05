Buy 1 Dog Of The Dow In May; See 4 More Play

Summary

  • "The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration." –DowJones&Co.
  • The highest-yield 10 stocks are May’s Dogs of the Dow: HD, KO, AMGN, JNJ, CSCO, IBM, CVX, DOW, MMM, and VZ. They now average a 4.17% annual yield.
  • Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. DowJones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated May net-gains ranged 17.6%-38%, topped by INTC 5/1/24.
  • Dow Industrial Index top-ten firms by broker target-price upside, MCD, HD, VZ, UNH, AAPL, AMZN, NKE, CRM, BA and INTC averaged 22.11%.
  • Analyst one-year targets showed ten highest-yield Dow stocks producing 6.6% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from the same investment in all ten. Higher-priced (“big” Dow dogs) lead the pack by about two-thirds of a length into May.
Dogs on lead tied up in New York

Alex Segre

Foreword

While most of this collection of Dow Industrials is too pricey and reveals only skinny dividends, one of the five lowest priced Dogs of the Dow is ready to buy. This month, only Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), lives

