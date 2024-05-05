Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 5, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Flaherty - Vice President, Investor Relations
Amanda Baldwin - Chief Executive Officer
Eric Tiziani - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonna Kim - TD Cowen
Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan
Olivia Tong - Raymond James
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler
Javier Escalante - Evercore ISI
Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Greetings, and welcome to the Olaplex Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Patrick Flaherty, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Thank you, and good morning. Joining me today are Amanda Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that management will make certain statements today which are forward-looking, including the statements about the outlook of Olaplex's business and other matters referenced in the company's earnings release issued today. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or implied by such statements.

Additional information regarding these factors appears under the heading cautionary note regarding forward-looking statement in the company's release and in the filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available at www.sec.gov, and on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.olaplex.com.

The forward-looking statements on this call speak only as of the original date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

