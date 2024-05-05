Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background onurdongel

In terms of long-term performance, Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) has been a very successful company. An investor who had bought this company in 1994 would have a total return of 2,600% today, including dividends. In comparison, the total return of the S&P 500 index over the same period has been 1,044%. However, Essential Utilities is currently discounted for two reasons. First of all, this is due to high interest rates, which are especially effective for utility companies. Another reason is low natural gas prices, which are at their lowest levels in a decade. However, both interest rates and natural gas prices do not remain at the same level. If they reach their historical average, the WTRG share price will also start to rise significantly. Therefore, I think that at the moment this quality company is available at a good price for investors.

Company Overview

Essential Utilities is the second largest water and wastewater service provider in the US. In addition, natural gas distribution service is also offered to customers. The company has 3 business segments. They are Regulated Water segment, Regulated Natural Gas segment and Other segment. WTRG provides water, wastewater and natural gas services to approximately 5.5 million people in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia and Kentucky. Much of the company's business is in Pennsylvania. Essential Utilities was founded in 1886 and its previous name before 2020 was Aqua America. Water services are offered under the Aqua brand and natural gas services under the Peoples brand.

The regulated water segment accounted for 56% of the company's revenue in 2023. In monetary terms, it was 1.15 billion dollars. The segment's largest subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, contributed 68% of the segment's operating income.

The regulated natural gas segment contributed 42% of the company's total revenue last year. In monetary terms, it was $863 million. In total, natural gas service is provided to 744,000 customers, 95% of whom are located in western Pennsylvania. The natural gas business is a relatively new area of activity for WTRG, which was only started in 2019. That year, a company called Peoples Natural Gas in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was purchased for $4.27 billion and a new business segment of the company began.

The company's third business segment, Other, is marginal, accounting for only 1.8% of WTRG's total revenue. The Other segment offers line protection solutions and repair services for household utilities.

Acquisitions

An important part of Essential Utilities' strategy is growth through new acquisitions. As of the end of 2023, there are 5 pending deals for new acquisitions with a total cost of $380 million. These transactions are subject to regulatory approval and their purchase price is also subject to change. In addition, the company completed various acquisitions during 2023 for approximately $45 million. The most important of them are the acquisition of the wastewater assets of Union Rome with 4,300 customers in Ohio for $25,547 million and the acquisition of the Shenandoah Borough water infrastructure in Pennsylvania with 2,900 customers for $12,291 million.

At times, Essential Utilities has faced court challenges to previously concluded acquisitions. For example, in July 2023, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court overturned Essential Utilities' acquisition of East Whiteland Township's municipal wastewater resources in Chester County, acquired a year earlier. This is a fairly large-scale acquisition for the company, valued at $54.374 million. Essential Utilities has applied to change the judgment, but the case has not yet reached a final resolution. New acquisitions are mainly financed with debt. Therefore, it is especially important for a company to get a cheap loan in the current difficult interest rate environment. It seems that WTRG has succeeded in this regard. In 2022, the company issued $500 million worth of 30-year bonds with an interest rate of 5.3%. In my opinion, this is a loan obtained on very favorable terms.

Long-term Financial Performance

Let's take a look at the company's long-term revenue and profit data below.

Year 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 627 633 660 687 751 762 780 814 821 Click to enlarge

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 809 838 890 1463 1879 2288 2053 Click to enlarge

Essential Utilities revenue per share in US dollars Source: macrotrends.net

Average annual sales growth over 15 years is 8.22%. However, revenues have increased sharply in the last 5 years, when it has averaged 19.63% per year. This is due to the acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas.

To analyze earnings, I prefer to look at net earnings data instead of EPS data, since the number of shares issued has increased significantly since 2019.

Year 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Net Income 98 104 124 143 197 221 233 202 234 Click to enlarge

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 240 192 225 285 432 465 498 Click to enlarge

Essential Utilities' net profit in millions of US dollars Source: roic.ai

The company's 15-year net profit CAGR is 11.44%. This significantly exceeds the average revenue growth of the same period. If profit grows faster than revenue over a longer period, it is a sign of business efficiency. The same is also noticeable during the shorter 5-year period, when the net profit CAGR has been 21%. This slightly exceeds the revenue growth rate during the same period. Only in the periods 2014-2015 and 2017-2018 has the company's net profit decreased for a short time. On the other hand, from 2020, after the merger of Aqua America and Peoples Natural Gas, a significant increase in net profit is noticeable.

However, it should be noted that WTRG's long-term debt over the past 5 years has also grown at an average annual rate of 23.27%. If in 2018 the company's long-term debt was $2.398 billion, today it is $6.826 billion.

Dividends

Essential Utilities is among the dividend champions. In total, the company today has increased dividends for 33 years. The chart below provides an overview of WTRG's dividend growth from 1987 to the present. The data for 1985-1986 on the chart are before the share split.

WTRG Dividend History 1985-2023 (digrin.com)

If in 1987 the company paid a quarterly dividend of 0.036 per share, today it has reached 0.307 dollars. The average annual dividend growth rate over 26 years is 8.59%. Looking at shorter periods in the recent past, this growth rate declines slightly. The dividend CAGR for the last 10 years has been 6.93% and the average growth for the last 5 years has been 6.54%. With these growth rates, WTRG exceeds the sector's median growth rates of 5.33% over 5 years and 5.23% over 10 years. The current dividend payout ratio of 65% is close to the sector average and allows for continued dividend growth.

Effect Of Natural Gas Price On WTRG's Revenue

As from 2019, WTRG is also involved in the natural gas distribution business through the acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas, thus the company's revenues have become more volatile due to fluctuations in natural gas prices. It seems that higher natural gas prices have a positive effect on Essential Utilities' revenues. The company is not a direct producer of natural gas, but deals with the distribution of natural gas. Higher natural gas prices allow the company to earn more revenue in this business segment because customers consume the same amount of natural gas, but at higher prices. Since the profit margins agreed with the regulator remain more or less the same, the net profit of the segment will also increase in case of higher natural gas prices. Unfortunately, natural gas prices have been on a steady downward trend since August 2022, and this has caused Essential Utilities to lose revenue and net profit.

Natural gas prices 1995-2024 (macrotends.net)

The map above shows that natural gas prices are currently at their lowest level in 30 years. It is quite likely that after a certain period of time they will start to rise again. However, as a result, WTRG's natural gas segment revenues and net profit will likely start to grow as well. The table below shows WTRG's natural gas segment earnings over the past 4 years.

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 Regulated Natural Gas Segment Revenues 506.56 859.90 1140 863.76 Click to enlarge

WTRG Regulated Natural Gas segment revenue in millions of dollars. Source: tradingview.com

Comparing the map of natural gas prices and the table above, it can be noticed that the revenues of the WTRG natural gas segment increased along with the natural gas prices for the period 2020-2022. However, in 2023, as a result of the drop in natural gas prices, the sales of the company's natural gas segment have also decreased significantly. Therefore, I think that the current low in natural gas prices, in addition to high interest rates, is a significant reason why WTRG stock is currently significantly discounted.

Financial Health

Essential Utilities' TTM debt/equity ratio is currently 1.85. This is quite a significant debt load. Let's compare it to the company's historical data and to its competitors.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Debt/Equity ratio 2.27 2.31 2.33 2.24 2.47 1.41 1.93 1.83 1.92 1.86 Click to enlarge

WTRG's debt/equity ratio 2014-2023 source: macrotrends.net

It turns out that WTRG's current debt-to-equity ratio is the lowest it's been in 10 years, despite the company making a large acquisition in 2019.

Company SJW CWT WTRG AWR MSEX SBS Debt/Equity ratio 2.52 2.25 1.85 1.89 1.91 0.99 Click to enlarge

Debt/equity ratios of water service companies as of 12/31/2023 source: macrotrends.net

Compared to its competitors, WTRG's debt/equity ratio is currently one of the lowest. Only Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo (SBS) has this ratio even lower.

The interest coverage rate of Essential Utilities is currently 2.48. It's not super safe in my opinion, but it's also not one that would raise doubts about the ability to pay interest.

The table below provides an overview of changes in the company's long-term debt over the last decade.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 1,720.4 1,737.6 2,007.8 2.398.5 2,943.3 5,507.7 5,779.5 6,371 6821 Click to enlarge

WTRG's long-term debt 2015-2023 in millions of USD source: Seeking Alpha

As can be seen from the table, WTRG's debt has increased sharply in 2020 due to the acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas. Despite this, the company's financial situation has not deteriorated, as the debt-to-equity ratio in 2020 was even lower than in the period 2014-2018.

However, the sustainable growth rate of Essential Utilities is currently only 3.09%. (ROE 8.84%, dividend payout ratio 64.96%). Calculation description: 100-64.96= 35.04%

8.84 X 0.3504= 3.09%

Since, in my opinion, it is not possible to expand the company with such a low sustainable growth rate, it can only be done to a limited extent by increasing debt. Therefore, a possible future rate cut is a key factor for WTRG.

Valuation

Let's first analyze WTRG's valuation based on relative metrics. The table below provides an overview of the company's P/E ratios over the last decade.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 P/E 20.25 26.11 22.74 29.06 31.68 45.06 41.47 32.03 26.90 20.03 Click to enlarge

WTRG`s P/E ratio 2014-2023 source: roic.ai

Essential Utilities' average P/E ratio over the last decade is 29.52. The P/E ((FWD)) is 18.38. If we were to ignore the current high interest rate environment, WTRG's intrinsic value would be $58.46. Calculation: 29.53 X EPS (FWD) 1.98= 58.46

In the following, let's try to determine the intrinsic value of Essential Utilities using the discounted cash flow method.

Intrinsic value of WTRG by DCF (finmasters.com)

I used the following input data in this calculation: Initial Cash Flow $933,600,000, Total Cash $4 600 000, Total Debt $10 945 300 000, Shares Outstanding 273 300 000.

I used a very conservative 4% as the expected growth rate, even though the company has had a long-term earnings growth rate of over 11%. However, this high growth rate has been achieved due to the acquisition of Peoples Natural Gas, the purchase of which is still financed by debt. Therefore, I think a 4% growth rate going forward is more realistic for WTRG. I used 9% as the discount rate due to the current high interest rate environment.

Essential Utilities currently has an intrinsic value of $54.10 based on discounted cash flows. So the company is 37% undervalued.

Based on the previous two valuation calculations, I suggest the fair value of this company is currently in the range of $54-58.

Risks

If the water services business is relatively stable in nature, the one related to the natural gas business segment is much more complicated. Purchased gas adjustment (PGA) procedures affect the price of natural gas resold to customers. In the process, the company must reach an agreement with the regulator regarding the price of natural gas resold to customers during a certain period. At the same time, the regulator has the right to reject the prices requested by the company if they are not sufficiently justified. Failure to reach an agreement at the desired price that is suitable for the company could result in increased costs for WTRG and a deterioration in profit margins.

The company's profit margins may decrease even if natural gas is bought in so-called at a "too high" price. Purchased natural gas is stored in storage facilities, and after a certain period of time, it is resold to customers. If the market prices of natural gas have fallen at the time of resale, the company sometimes has to resell it cheaper than expected. This in turn has a negative effect on profit margins. However, the world market prices of natural gas are affected by many factors that cannot be influenced by the company.

In general, higher natural gas prices are likely to benefit WTRG because, given the same margins, the customer will pay more for natural gas for the same amount of consumption. The company thus receives more revenue at higher natural gas prices.

Another important risk factor for WTRG is the maintenance of its credit rating. Currently, the company has managed to maintain the A credit rating that S&P gave it in July 2023. The company's ability to maintain a high credit rating depends on the timely and sufficient lowering of interest rates. If this does not happen, Essential Utilities' credit rating may be lowered, which in turn will worsen the company's credit conditions.

Final Thoughts

While the S&P 500 index has risen well over the past year, water service companies have moved in the opposite direction. Among others, WTRG stock has also fallen by around 30% from its peak. I think that interest rates will begin to be lowered by the end of this year at the latest. This process, along with a possible future rise in natural gas prices from their current lows, gives WTRG stock the opportunity to rise to its historical average P/E.

I forecast a WTRG stock price target of $54 over the next 12 months. This gives the stock a 42% upside from its current price level to reach its intrinsic value. Although there are also some significant risk factors that were discussed above, I still give the company a strong buy rating.