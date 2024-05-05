Luis Alvarez

Dear subscribers,

The recent market has taken some of the shine off some REITs that were once considered blue-chip A-rated bargains. Some no longer consider them as such for a myriad of reasons, this (among other things) being that they are no longer growing as quickly, that their safety and fundamentals might be in question, or that something on the horizon might put into question or into danger some of the fundamental upsides that these companies some have had.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is one of the leaders in self-storage - it is, in fact, the leader, going by several metrics. I don't believe it can be faulted to believe that Public Storage would at any one time once again be down below 15x P/FFO. In my last article, I made it very clear that because the company was, in fact, very cheap, I would be loading up. I did, and the company has done very well, providing me with almost a 5% yield due to a very appealing entry.

The "Public Service Announcement", or PSA that I am doing on PSA today is not at as appealing a price as we saw last fall. However, it excites me that we're seeing a downturn here once again and that we can buy this A-rated company and REIT at a valuation that gives us, based on a conservative forward forecast, well over 15% per year, and a yield of over 4.5% in this environment.

Based on the safety the company offers, I view this as a superior potential investment, and one to really consider.

Let me show you what I mean.

Public Storage remains the "king" of Self-Storage REITs

While I have written about other companies such as National Storage (NSA), between NSA and PSA, PSA is the clear market leader. With over 2,800 properties across the width of the nation, the business is well beyond just "large", and the company has a customer base that's closing in on 2M people using the company's 200M square feet across the nation.

The company has the sort of operational history you as a conservative investor really want to see. 50 years of operational safety, a REIT with an A-rating - not many REITs in the world can come to the table with an A-rating in terms of credit.

We don't have the first quarter just yet - but like with most quarters that this company reports, I do not see any danger or surprise on the horizon for this business. It's the leader in Self Storage, and as of March of this year, has been around now for over 50 years.

Public Storage IR (Public Storage IR)

To be clear, you're investing in a mature REIT. I also do not think it likely that the company is expanding internationally, at least not at this time. What this means is that your growth rates here are capped because there's a limit to how large a company can grow in this place.

We can confirm this growth slowdown by looking at company AFFO/FFO estimates, which are clearly forecasted to slow down to below 4% on average for the next few years. This is something you need to take into consideration prior to investing here.

However, PSA, at the same time, has a superbly impressive history of growth behind it. It has outmatched, by far, the Real Estate sector since the GFC with Cumulative income growth of 156%, 5.1% CAGR, which is almost double that of the RE sector.

So, plenty of impressive KPIs are in the works here, even with a market that inarguably is now less attractive in the perspective of a 4.5% yield, when you can get 4% in any savings account.

However, the market is making the same mistake it seems to always do - it assumes the current circumstances are static when the reality is that they are constantly fluctuating. Rates will fall - and things will change. When rates fall, not only PSA will rise as a result, but many REITs, as their dividends, once again become vastly more attractive.

Also, PSA has some geographically specific attractive regions, such as SoCal.

Public Storage IR (Public Storage IR)

PSA's scale allows it to outperform its peers simply on the basis of that scale. That is part of the reason why Public Storage has a near-80% same-store NOI margin, while CubeSmart (CUBE) manages only 73.3%.

The company has also been significantly accelerating its external growth. Since the beginning of -19, the company has directed $11B worth of capital to investments here, with over 55M sqft added to the portfolio, resulting in a 35% increase in portfolio size in less than 5 years.

The company's portfolio is still in slight flux, but as you can see, the vast majority of it is neither in redevelopment nor development - in fact, less than 15% is here.

PSA IR (PSA IR)

PSA is very careful about developments to ensure proper development yields. Going forward, it's unsurprising, or should be, that we will not see the yields we have seen in the past of around 10-14% in 2020 and 2018, but instead are looking at yields closer to 6-7%.

This is neither surprising nor should it discourage you. We're in a market where due to cost increases, higher rates, and other factors, there's a general margin compression ongoing everywhere. That is why picking your investments with extreme care is such an important part of successful investing here.

Overall, I've mostly left many of these trickier and smaller investments, or most niche investments behind. The relative risk to them is no longer worth it to me unless I have very good theses as to why I will outperform using them.

It's an ironic fact of my career, that when I was with the least wealth/capital, I actually took the most risk. I believe this to actually be a common theme among wealthier investors as well, when in reality, it should be the other way around. At this time, I could easily allocate 1-2% of my portfolio to extremely high-risk investments without really noticing the loss on an annual basis due to the state of my dividends.

Instead, when I was younger and less knowledgeable, over 50% of my investments were easily aimed at investments that I had no business being in, based on my risk/reward tolerance that I should have applied. I happened to "luck out" here, and I've never had a massive loss as some investors have - including the one our investment group leader, Brad Thomas sometimes writes about as a lesson.

Instead, I've had to instill my lessons without the lecturing barbs of massive realized losses which, I would say, are quite effective.

When I invest I look for the best companies at the cheapest prices. PSA is one of the best companies in self-storage - it's certainly the largest and with the best scale.

And despite what many may say, I agree with the company that based on its balance sheet, it's positioned for further growth.

PSA IR (PSA IR)

PSA also remains positioned for good FFO growth, and even though 2024 is set to be a dip year, with NSA forecasting as much as double-digit FFO decline, PSA guides for a growth of up to 1.8% potentially (though also a potential decline of 1.7% - we'll see what happens here). But regardless, it's easily, as of March of 2024, the best of the breed here.

What do we have going for us with the company's valuation?

Public Storage - Double Digit Upside is definitely possible

My current ambition in investing remains to lock in attractive yields and return potentials at very low prices.

One of the best places to do just this at this time is the REIT sector. Finance and industry are two more. I invest across the spectrum, sprinkling attractive investments for diversification so that my eventual downside is very protected here.

While the upside is no longer as attractive as we saw back in the Fall, due to the recent decline, PSA has moved up on the list of REITs to keep a close eye on.

Why?

Because, despite the growth slowdown, the company remains undervalued even to conservative estimates. At below 22x P/AFFO, which is the company's 5-year average, we still have a 15%+ annualized upside.

F.A.S.T graphs PSA Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

And I do not think this to be unlikely in any fashion. Now, to clarify - every company and every investment I make has a trim target. But it would take a $400+ share price for me to consider trimming Public Storage unless something serious changes. I'm in a high position for this business - I have over 1% in PSA (Yes, that's "high" to me and to my portfolio), and if we see this dip continue, I would not mind in the slightest moving this position into the 1.5% range, or at least at the 1.2% or so.

I retain, at this time, an 11.5%+ cash position in my collective private and corporate investment accounts. This is high for me. My investments have been conservatively allocated for months at this time, and I expect my cash position to increase unless we see a significant decline in the near term. But I do put capital to work at regular intervals, and based on PSA's current estimates, I'm looking to put money to work here.

In my last article, I gave PSA a PT of $340/share, and as you may expect from my investment method, I am not changing, raising, or lowering my target for PSA here. I very rarely change my long-term price targets - but I also set them at a far lower bar than most analysts I know, because, again, they are so long-term.

PSA is the most qualitative self-storage REIT in existence. It's not the highest yielding. It's not the fastest-growing. But it's the highest quality.

That's why PSA is, by far, my largest position in self-storage, and why I am buying more.

I give you my thesis for 2024E and give the company a continued "BUY" here.

Thesis

Public Storage is a sector outperformer. It's a solid business in a very solid sector, the self-storage sector. The company is fundamentally safe, A-rated, the biggest in its entire sector, which is a fragmented sector, to begin with and comes with to me undeniable upside at the correct valuation.

I view the company as an absolute "BUY" at the right valuation, due to the safety of its cash flows and the resiliency, the proven resiliency, of its business model.

Based upon this, I give the company a clear PT of around $340/share, allowing for PSA to trade at a premium which I believe that the company deserves.

Because of this, PSA is a "BUY" here, and I believe it warrants your attention.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I am not willing to call Public Storage a "cheap" REIT because it's trading at 15x P/FFO+, but it could easily become cheap in the near term.

Thank you for reading.

