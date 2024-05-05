FluxFactory/E+ via Getty Images

In February, I believed that the woes for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) were extending for a longer period of time, yet it offered opportunities as well as the share price had plunged.

The suspension products manufacturer missed some suspension itself as it made a large acquisition late in 2023, while the business was hurt by inventory de-stocking trends at the same time, creating huge pressure on its shares. This, and a dismal outlook for 2024 meant that the business was performing at much lower levels, concerning amidst the debt assumed.

While the lower earnings power does not instill much near-term potential, stability can avoid leverage concerns, laying the foundation for long-term growth to resume next year.

High Performance Suspension Products

The paragraph header is basically what Fox Factory does, as it designs and manufactures high performance suspension products which are used in a wide range of applications. These include off-road vehicles, mountain bikes, snow mobiles and other equipment.

Generic OEM's such as Ford (F) are among the company's clients, as well as more specialized manufacturers such as Polaris (PII), among others. Through the 2010s the company was really a growth play, as it has engaged in a lot of M&A, allowing the business to triple sales from a quarter to three-quarters of a billion in the period 2013-2019. Subsequently, shares traded at a premium 30 times earnings multiple at $70 per share back in 2019.

With the post-pandemic trends providing a boost to the business, the company continued its M&A trajectory as sales doubled again to $1.6 billion in 2022, with net earnings of $205 million working down to earnings equal to $5.50 per share. The balance sheet remained under leveraged, supporting a $100 stock price in 2023.

Trends Reverse In 2023

After first quarter sales rose by 6%, the company already observed some margin pressure. These trends only worsened as the year progressed, with second quarter sales down 1%, and third quarter sales down 19%. This prompted the company into cutting the sales guidance, with full year sales seen down 10% to $1.45 billion, as adjusted earnings were seen down to $4.20-$4.45 per share.

With shares down to $52 per share in the fall, and the business valued at $2.3 billion, this looked quite alright as just $100 million of this enterprise valuation comprised net debt. That felt a bit of an overreaction, although the terrible third quarter results were accompanied by a $572 million deal for Marucci Sports, a designer and producer of highly engineered baseball bets, a more expensive deal which adds just $165 million in sales and $37 million in EBITDA. Besides the more expensive deal multiple, it was the timing which really raised some eyebrows.

The pro forma $330 million EBITDA number translated into a 2 times leverage ratio, yet the business was facing some operating uncertainty, as the company announced a buyback program as well. This only added to the woes, with fourth quarter sales reported down 19% (or 23% if we exclude a partial contribution from Marucci) and adjusted earnings reported at just $0.48 per share.

The company posted full year sales at $1.46 billion, EBITDA of $261 million and adjusted earnings of $3.95 per share, but the issue is that the fourth quarter numbers were far worse. For 2024, the company guided for sales between $1.53 and $1.68 billion, and while this suggests solid growth, it is flattish if we factor in the contribution of Marucci. With earnings seen between $2.30 and $2.60 per share, EBITDA is seen around $175 million, for a leverage ratio in the higher 3s.

This was rather disappointing, even as the company guided for 2025 sales of $2.0 billion, to be accompanied by 25% EBITDA margins, but these remain nice long-term ambitions for now, as investors are not taking this outlook too seriously here. That said, such numbers would be in line with the past performance, as this could yield earnings of $7-$8 per share, while the shares traded in the $40s. For that reason, I bought the dip in the mid-forties, only to see shares down to levels as low as the higher-thirties recently.

A Positive Surprise

Right now, shares trade up nearly 10% to $43 per share, after the first quarter results were not as bad as feared. First quarter sales fell by 17% to $333 million, but this includes a near $60 million contribution from Marucci as otherwise sales would be down about 32%!

Amidst the lower sales and margin pressure, the company saw operating profits collapse to nearly $9 million, which after interest expenses yielded net losses of about $3 million (on a GAAP basis), although these numbers are pressed by an $11 million impairment charge. Adjusted for this and some other items, earnings came in at $12 million, equal to $0.29 per share.

Net debt remained elevated at $692 million, which is concerning as quarterly EBITDA came in at just $40 million. Investors find comfort in the second quarter outlook, with sales seen at a midpoint of $350 million, and adjusted earnings seen between $0.30 and $0.40 per share. Both these metrics suggest modest improvements on a sequential basis.

For the year, the company trimmed the midpoint of the sales guidance to $1.57 billion, with earning seen between $2.30 and $2.55 per share. While this is down minimally from the initial outlook, investors braced for worsening trends, as this year is all about survival and not incurring too much leverage or dilution here.

The reality is that this year is just about managing the business as the long-term potential remains intact, as I remember that this was a great growth play during the 2010s. Based on normalized earnings power this might easily trade at a high single digit earnings multiple (even in the case of a muted recovery) revealing obvious appeal.

For that to come to fruition, the company needs to make it through these tough quarters, which is a big if, although the added stability provides a sense of relief and allows for more comfort in the thesis here.